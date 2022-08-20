On August 19, the Pilot Summit of the 2022 World Robot Conference kicked off. Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the robotics industry has ushered in an important period of opportunity for innovation, development and upgrading, which is mainly reflected in the transition of new technologies, the emergence of new products, the in-depth expansion of new applications, and the mutual integration and symbiosis of new ecosystems.

Experts at the meeting said that the global digital development process has accelerated, and the development of the robot industry has ushered in new opportunities. my country’s robotics industry is thriving, and innovation is bursting out, but it needs to be strengthened in core components and key technologies.

Deep integration and innovation

In the Jingdong Logistics Intelligent Industrial Park, AGV picking robots walk through the shelves and deliver items to designated locations. According to Ming Wen, the person in charge of the intelligent terminal of JD Logistics X Research Department, JD Logistics has realized the application of 5G technology in the intelligent logistics workshop, which has improved the transportation efficiency and the operation stability.

Xin Guobin said that driven by the integration of various technologies such as bionics and new materials, the integration and transition of new robotics technologies will accelerate the evolution to intelligence. 3D machine vision, knowledge graph and other technologies are deeply integrated with robots, which greatly improves the decision-making ability of robots. At the same time, the development of multi-dimensional sensing technology has promoted the upgrade from single mode to multi-modal global perception, which has greatly improved the robot’s precise perception ability. Intelligent biomimetic material technology has significantly enhanced the robot’s keen adaptability.

Humanoid robots are a typical application of technological fusion innovation. According to the relevant person in charge of EX Robotics, the core technology of humanoid robots involves flexible actuators, robot control actions, cloud control systems, robot databases, skin design, AI algorithms and other fields.

Zhao Mingguo, a researcher at the Department of Automation of Tsinghua University, said: “The intelligentization of the robot industry has a large space for development, and the integration of AI algorithms, control, perception, decision-making and other fields will be the way forward.”

In the face of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, innovative robot industry clusters are emerging. Liu Li, deputy director of the Management Committee of Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, said that with the help of high-quality resources in the industrial chain and the Xinchuang industrial foundation combining software and hardware, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone has carried out the digitalization of equipment and created an innovative robot and intelligent manufacturing equipment industry. agglomeration area.

Expand application scenarios

A reporter from China Securities Journal saw at the conference that robots are playing their part in application scenarios such as industry, agriculture, mining, construction, medical care, and logistics, and the application scenarios are expanding rapidly.

Xin Guobin said that industrial robots are mainly engaged in simple operations such as handling and loading and unloading in the past, and are expanding to high-precision and high-sensitivity precision processing scenarios such as assembly, grinding, and polishing. The autonomous movement level of service robots has been rapidly improved, the flexibility and mobility of special robots have been continuously enhanced, and the ability to adapt to complex environments has been greatly improved.

At the Pilot Summit, the participating experts expressed their opinions on the application scenarios of robots such as advanced manufacturing and medical health. Deng Qi, head of ABB’s General Industrial Business Unit in China, said that VR and AR technologies have been successively applied to robot projects, which can improve the efficiency of resource use and promote remote work. Artificial intelligence makes it easier for humans to interact with robots.

“Robot surgery has become the mainstream development direction.” said Liu Yu, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of MicroPort Medical, “surgical robots will develop towards non-invasive or scar-free development.”

Break through the core technology

“To promote the development of robots, it is necessary to open up the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain and create a good development environment.” Experts said that once the core components are blocked, my country’s robot level will reach a new level.

More than 30 key robot parts companies gathered in the exhibition area, involving controllers, reducers, servo systems, sensors and end effectors, etc., showing the integrity of my country’s robot upstream parts industry chain. A number of industry sources at the scene told the China Securities Journal reporter that with the continuous growth of my country’s robot industry, the urgency of strengthening the chain and supplementing the chain is highlighted.

Liu Li said that my country’s dependence on imports of core parts and components still exceeds 70%. It is very important to accelerate the R&D, production and application of key core parts and components of domestic robots, enhance the resilience of my country’s robot industry chain and supply chain, and promote the high-quality development of the robot industry.

“Faced with the complex and changeable international situation, robot companies are accelerating the pace of opening up and cooperation. The global robot industry chain supply chain is constantly deepening the pattern that you have me and I have you.” Xin Guobin said, “It is necessary to maintain the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. .Further expand high-level opening up, encourage more Chinese companies to ‘go out’, set up overseas R&D centers, and strengthen cooperation and exchanges with international counterparts. Support foreign companies to invest in China and share China‘s development opportunities. Continue to support domestic and foreign robotics companies, research and development Institutions and industry organizations should strengthen cooperation, form an industrial chain innovation consortium, establish supply chain partnerships, and work together to create an open, stable and safe robotics industrial chain supply chain.”

Liu Li said that the Economic and Technological Development Zone will speed up the layout, improve the connection between the R&D and manufacturing of core equipment, the production of complete machines and the supporting of spare parts, and improve the supporting capacity and modernization level of the industrial chain. At the same time, for the intelligent manufacturing of key technical equipment, the layout and development of high-precision and high-reliability transmission systems.

According to the “14th Five-Year Plan for Robot Industry Development”, by 2025, a batch of robot core technologies and high-end products will achieve breakthroughs, the comprehensive indicators of the whole machine will reach the international advanced level, and the performance and reliability of key components will reach the international level of similar products.