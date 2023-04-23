Inpatient care: Hospital reform: Centralization can save lives

It not only requires state-of-the-art surgical technology, but also well-rehearsed teams at the operating table. Photo: dpa/Matthias Leg

The human pancreas, also known as the pancreas, weighs only 70 grams and is 15 to 20 centimeters long. The organ can also become painfully inflamed, but it usually remains inconspicuous. However, it becomes critical if a carcinoma develops on the gland. These tumors are among the most aggressive known in humans. However, the survival periods for all tumor stages have doubled in the past ten years, as Jens Werner reported this week on the sidelines of the 140th German Surgery Congress in Munich.

This is good news, although the mortality rate associated with pancreas surgery in Germany is still alarmingly high: ten percent of patients die. “This high mortality rate is due to the fact that only a few pancreas operations are performed in many clinics in Germany,” says Werner. These interventions are on the program in 650 clinics in Germany, around 400 of them bill fewer than five cases per year – even though there was a prescribed minimum number of ten cases per year for the service, which has been doubled from this year. Actually, the clinics should no longer bill for these interventions and also not carry them out if they fall below the minimum requirement. Nevertheless, the requirement seems to be relatively easy to circumvent.

If the patients are treated in a pancreas center, the mortality rate is less than five percent. In clinics that perform more than 50 procedures a year, it continues to fall to two to four percent.

Werner and many of his colleagues believe that centralization is therefore urgently needed. The specialist in surgical oncology justifies this not only with the fact that the surgeons become more and more experienced the more patients they treat. “The whole environment also plays an important role: the teams in the operating room, the ward doctors and the nurses.” In the field of pancreatic surgery, a good intensive care unit and an intervening radiologist in the clinic would be needed, among other things, to be prepared for all cases .

The subject of centralization is also the subject of the forthcoming hospital reform. Referring to pancreas surgery, older, economically weaker patients in particular would benefit, according to Werner, as well as those who are unable to find important information about the healthcare system themselves. “A 40-year-old professional who has private insurance will find the best expert in Munich, even if he lives in Hamburg.” For most other patients, it would be beneficial if specialized centers could be found evenly nationwide – one Objective that is also to be achieved with the hospital reform.

For the professional group as a whole, the Secretary General of the German Society for Surgery, Thomas Schmidt-Rixen, explains: »Unfortunately, the life expectancy of those affected currently depends on their choice of hospital. When it comes to the question of which operations are offered in which clinic, quality must therefore play a greater role.” That is why the surgeons welcome the planned division of clinics into service groups. According to this, certain treatments may only be provided in houses that are qualified for this in the future.

The reform procedure, which has so far been characterized by conflicting interests and loud opposing opinions on the reform draft, did not initially give the medical specialists much pleasure either. They saw themselves as being ignored when it came to the composition of the government commission advising on the reform. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has at least given in here. The Working Group of Scientific Medical Societies (AWMF) should now contribute their expertise to the reform. It stands for 180 such companies, of which 80 in turn represent physicians who work explicitly in clinics.

The ten surgical societies have agreed on the key points for the reform. In the future, planning should not only take place for hospitals, but the outpatient area should be integrated. This shows that surgeons are open to a whole range of procedures being carried out without hospital admission. Apparently, the doctors have concerns about financing because they expect a clean separation of the provision costs (i.e. the remuneration of structures including staff without services being provided here) and the actual financing of services, not to forget the investment costs. All federal states have debts to bring here, although there is a legal obligation. Decades of non-compliance have contributed to the imbalance in hospital finances and subsequently weakened care at the expense of which savings have been made. The shortage of staff is currently getting worse: more and more doctors and nurses are reaching retirement age themselves, while at the same time the number of very old people who have fallen ill several times is increasing. This is one of the reasons why there is no way around serious hospital reform.