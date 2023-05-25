Inps, 2022 budget approved: positive result for the year (+7.1 billion)

INPS budget approved

(Teleborsa) – 2022 of theINPS on an economic-patrimonial level it closed with a positive operating result for 7.1 billion euros. The result for the year 2022, equal to +7,146 million, is an improvement of 10,857 million compared to 2021. The financial surplus, equal to 23,554 million, records a clear increase compared to 2021 (+21,497 million). These are some of the numbers presented by the president of the Institute, Pasquale Tridicoduring a press conference following the approval by the board of directors of the budget which took place yesterday.

Spending on pensions rises

In 2022 the pension spending it grew by 3.8% to 283,254 million euros (in 2021 it had been equal to 272,807 million euros). Furthermore, last year the expenditure on INPS services rose to 380.7 billion, an increase of 5.8% compared to 2021. In 2021, in fact, the expenditure on services had been 359.8 billion. In 2022, contribution revenues amounted to 256.1 billion, an increase of 8.1%.

The pensions of Management of Public Employees in force as of 1 January 2023 are 3,107,983, 0.8% more than the previous year (3,082,954 pensions), for a total annual amount of 83,318 million euros, 5.2% more than in 2022 , in which the amount was 79,203 million euros. The INPS notes it in its observatory on the pensions of public employees. 58.9% of pensions are of seniority o anticipate, with a total annual amount of 54,416 million euros; 14.3% are old-age pensions with a total annual amount of 13,736 million euros; the pensions of incapacity they are 6.5% and the remaining 20.3% consists, overall, of pensions paid to active and retired survivors.

Leading women

59.6% of total pension benefits are paid to donne, against 40.4% provided to men. In all pension categories, except the category of disability pensions, there is a greater presence of female pensioners on female pensioners, with the maximum differentiation in pensions for survivors in which women represent 16.8% of the total pensions and men the 3.5%. Most of the services are concentrated in the northern regions with 40.9% of the national total, followed by 36.5% of the services provided in the South, including the islands. In the Centre, the minimum value, with 22.3%. 39.8% of the total pension expenditure of the Public Employees Management is disbursed in Northern Italy, against 36.4% of thesouthern Italy ed islands and 23.6% of central Italy.

The contributions of private employees are growing

The largest increase in absolute value concerns the contributions of the workers employees from the private sector (+9.2%), and is equal to 13,755 million, for a total of 163,657 million; in percentage terms, however, the payments of workers autonomous report an increase of 13% (+2,521 million, for a total of 21,948 million). Employee contributions sector public reach 60,586 million (+1,906 million, equal to an increase of 3.2%); those of para-subordinate workers and freelancers increased by 12%, for a total of 9,947 million.

Over 24 billion for income support

The expenses for the income support (unemployment benefits, bonus wage integrations, sickness benefits, etc.), which in 2021 amounted to 24,355 million, show an increase of 7% and total 26,049 million (+1,694 million). The largest item is represented by the treatments of unemployment, equal to 11,848 million, with an increase of 4% (+458 million) on 2021. Followed by Bonus 200 euros and Bonus 150 euro which together amount to 8,391 million. L’social inclusion (social allowances and pensions, civil disability benefits, citizenship income and pension and emergency income) reports expenditure of 33,802 million, down by -6.5% compared to 2021, which highlights benefits for disability, equal to 20,535, (+2.3% compared to last year) and the citizen’s income and pension, equal to 8,039 (down by 9.4% compared to 2021).

Strong growth in family contributions

The expenses for the family (family nucleus allowances, single and universal allowance, maternity benefits, birth allowances, nursery school fees and parental leave) with 21,242 million, registering an impetuous growth of 79.6% (+11,825 million) on the 2021 figure, trend motivated by the debut of the single and universal check starting from March 2022. They complete the review of institutional spending, the so-called other benefits (severance indemnity and severance indemnities for public employees, severance indemnities and guarantee fund for private employees and credit and social benefits for public employees) which affect the Institute’s budget for 16,371 million, with an increase by 11.4% compared to 14,695 million the previous year.