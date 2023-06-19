Home » Inps 2023 competitions, 10 thousand hires on the horizon: how to apply
Business

Inps 2023 competitions, 10 thousand hires on the horizon: how to apply

by admin
Inps 2023 competitions, 10 thousand hires on the horizon: how to apply

Inps 2023 competitions, 10 thousand hires on the horizon

Good news for anyone looking for a permanent job in public administration. In the framework of the work developments of 2023, the National Institute of Social Security (Inps) has announced plans to expand its team: on the horizon approx 10 thousand hires. In particular, a total of 13,000 new hires are expected in the next two years, i.e. for the period 2022-2024mainly through public tenders. There will be several figures sought by INPS, both undergraduates and graduates. Here’s everything you need to know about INPS selections.

The Dpcm for recruitment in the public administration has decided to give the green light to INPS to hire 3,434 personnel by 2024, of which 1,136 through new tenders to be announced. These posts are in addition to the hiring that the agency plans to complete by 2023i.e. almost 7mila post office6,600 to be exact.

Places to be assigned

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Ftse Mib moves up, banks are doing well. Waiting for USA payrolls

You may also like

Inflation: These 60 products have become drastically more...

Towers in fibrillation, between consolidation of operators and...

Intel in Magdeburg: contract for a new plant

“It must produce more cars in Italy”

Habeck: Food prices are falling significantly – is...

Polls, Schlein chasing Meloni. And Conte remains at...

The next halving is approaching

2023 NAVIGATE Navigator Summit | H3C leads the...

2023 Ranking: These are the 100 most valuable...

Usa-China: dialogue yes, but thaw no. Xi wand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy