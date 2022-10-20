Home Business Inps: 9% more hours of layoffs were authorized in September compared to August
Inps: 9% more hours of layoffs were authorized in September compared to August

In September, the total hours of layoffs authorized were 35.6 million, 9.0% more than in the previous month of August (32.7 million) and 70.7% less than in September 2021, during which 121 million hours had been authorized.

This was announced by INPS for which, as regards the individual types of intervention, the hours of ordinary layoffs authorized in September 2022 were 15.8 million. In August 11.2 million hours were authorized: consequently, the cyclical variation is 41.0%. As of September 2021, the authorized hours had been 36.9 million. The number of hours of extraordinary layoffs authorized in September 2022 was 15.2 million, of which 7.0 million for solidarity, with a decrease of 1.3% compared to what was authorized in the same month of the previous year (15, 4 million hours). Finally, the interventions in derogation authorized in September 2022 amounted to 0.16 million hours. The cyclical variation recorded in September 2022, compared to the previous month, a decrease of -36.7%.

