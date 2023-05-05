Home » Inps and Inail, the Meloni government ready for administration
Business

Inps and Inail, the Meloni government ready for administration

by admin
Inps and Inail, the Meloni government ready for administration

The Meloni government ready for INPS and Inail to be commissioned

Commissar Inps e Inail. Could this be the next move of the government. And waiting for this new structure, as he writes Republic, a commissioner would be appointed, or a president in pectore. Political partition should lead Inps in charge of Brothers of Italy and that ofInail would stay at Lega.

The existence of a Board of Directors would therefore be confirmed, both at INPS and at Inail, introduced by the government M5S-Relieved in decree 4 of 2019, establishing the Basic income e you Quota 100.

The president of INPS Pasquale Tridiconominated in quota M5Sexpires on May 22, even if the Board of Directors of INPS term ends in 2024. The president of Inail Franco Bettoninominated in quota Legainstead it expires on 30 July 2023.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Sky Italia, from Paolo Nanni to Violante: the Andrea Duilio era begins

You may also like

PodcastGerman industry under pressureWhat is the right policy...

The work of the new dam in Genoa...

U.S. 5-year Treasury yields fell to the lowest...

Why the corporation can’t use heaters

Driving lesson in Draghi. Lombardy launches green car...

Raising the target range of the federal funds...

School: Dangerous ignorance – study advises on the...

Isab, Goi Energy acquires the Priolo refinery

Pensions May 2023, that’s why the allowance is...

Everything on stocks: SMA Solar, Apple, Infineon –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy