Inps and Inail, the Meloni government ready for administration

The Meloni government ready for INPS and Inail to be commissioned

Commissar Inps e Inail. Could this be the next move of the government. And waiting for this new structure, as he writes Republic, a commissioner would be appointed, or a president in pectore. Political partition should lead Inps in charge of Brothers of Italy and that ofInail would stay at Lega.

The existence of a Board of Directors would therefore be confirmed, both at INPS and at Inail, introduced by the government M5S-Relieved in decree 4 of 2019, establishing the Basic income e you Quota 100.

The president of INPS Pasquale Tridiconominated in quota M5Sexpires on May 22, even if the Board of Directors of INPS term ends in 2024. The president of Inail Franco Bettoninominated in quota Legainstead it expires on 30 July 2023.

