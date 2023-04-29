Inps, bad surprise for those born after 1952. The details

Pensioners, blow by INPS (not for everyone)

Bad news on the way of the INPS for all those born in 1952 and in the following years. The website imilanesi.nanopress.it writes it.

Inflation will deal a huge blow to everyone who receives a check by the INPS.

Italy’s retirees have never been in such difficulty: in the face of rising prices, there has been no increase in pensions. Many retirees are resorting to solutions such as loans and financing. What is happening, however, is that there are some disadvantageous innovations in the field of loans and financing.

The loans requested by pensioners from INPS work with a very specific mechanism. INPS he pays the portion of the loan withholding it from his pensions, about a fifth of the check, and this loan cannot exceed ten years. On April 5, 2023, news arrived in this regard that will not please those directly concerned. Here are the upcoming changes.

The INPS has released a communication concerning the topic of loans for i retirees. The announcement concerns a change that will take place starting from the second half of this year. This will be a negative change, obviously caused by the increase in inflation. What will happen is an update on all loan rates, and there will be a big increase. Future rates will be reduced to current inflation, creating a paradox: the loan is required to face inflation and defend against it, but inflation makes the financing itself very onerous.

Going specifically, we see that for those who are 59 years of age and want a loan of 15,000 euros, the rate is 9.42%. Those between the ages of 60 and 64, for a loan of 15,000 euros, the rate rises to 10.22%. The age group between 65 and 69 sees a rate of 11% on a loan of 15,000 euros. The disadvantage is even greater for those born between 1952 and 1955: the rate rises to 11.22% again on a loan of 15,000 euros.

Retirees with a meager pension who are looking for help will therefore have to deal with this sting.

