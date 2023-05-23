Inps, DG Caridi at risk. Tridico denounces political interference, but he was the first beneficiary

Hard times for INPS, the Director General at risk Vincent Caridi

Hard times for the INPS, the largest social security institution in Europe. A storm of controversy hit you, after the news of the commissioner decided by the Government. The decision had poisonous tails and tails with the President Pasquale Tridico who, despite his mandate having already expired this month, stirs ghosts of strange conspiracies hatched against him.

Meanwhile, according to what he writes Republic, for the leadership of the INPS the government would be thinking of Maurizio Castro, born in 1954, from Friuli from Cavasso Nuovo (Pordenone). Former general manager of Inail from 2004 to 2007, then senator of the PDL in the 16th legislature, from 2008 to 2013 (Berlusconi IV government and Monti government). Castro surpasses Mauro Nori, current head of cabinet of the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone, considered until a few days ago in pole position for the leadership of the Institute.

But, returning to the ghosts of Tridico, neither more nor less than what happened four years ago Pd e 5 digit with his own direction, when, with the settlement of Conte government 2, have deemed it appropriate to decapitate the Board of the Northern League component identified by Count 1, to “color” the Board of the Institute to their liking. So, in confirming Tridico at the head of the grillina patrol, they sent the vice president home Adrian Morrone (in Lega share, on which the Court of Auditors then turned on a beacon) entrusting the role of deputy to the piddina Maria Luisa Gnecchi.

READ ALSO: Pension reform, exit at 63 or 67: who benefits. The INPS proposal

Spoil System pure that Tridico he pretends not to know and rants about lese majesty, barbarity of law, blabbering about “politicising the INPS board of directors which must remain independent from politics”. All subscribable statements only that he preaches well but has raided very badly.

Thus, after the new process of appointing directors, the Giallorossi board of directors took office in April 2020. Meanwhile, the president Tridico he had the opportunity to carry out the most extensive and capillary reorganization of recent years in blissful solitude, modeling the Departments in his image and likeness. Those Departments that managed the disbursement of the Basic income and the rain distribution of subsidies, establishing record after record of ex post checks (i.e. missed checks…). And as proof, just look at the map of the grillino vote in September 2023 and the map of citizens’ income users. In practice, they are identical, they can easily overlap.

Subscribe to the newsletter

