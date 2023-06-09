Home » Inps, for the post-Tridic indicated Micaela Gelera
Inps, for the post-Tridic indicated Micaela Gelera

Inps, for the post-Tridic indicated Micaela Gelera

Inps, for the post-Tridico Calderone focuses on a woman: Micaela Gelera

Confirmed what was anticipated by Affaritaliani.it for the INPS presidency: in fact, in the place of Pasquale Tridico, neither Maurizio Castro, the chosen one of the Brothers of Italy, nor Gabriele Fava who was instead in the Lega share should arrive. Minister Marina Calderone took the situation in hand and decided to indicate a woman. This is Micaela Gelera, partner of the Orion Associated Actuarial Firm. Barring twists and turns, therefore, she will lead the INPS. A victory for Minister Calderone which will be made official tomorrow. But what is certain is that the old adage "between the two litigants the third benefits" would be confirmed once more.

