INPS, good news for pensioners: here are the concessions provided and for whom

INPS, good news for pensioners: here are the concessions provided and for whom

INPS and pensioners, the loan solution with Poste Italiane

On the subject of loans and concessions in recent months the Italian State has come to the rescue of citizens in greater economic difficulty with bonuses paid to specific categories. In this sense, the solution ofINPS in agreement with Poste Italiane which goes beyond individual one-off bonuses.

Inps and Poste Italiane, here is Quinto BancoPosta Retired

The formula of Poste Italiane – called Quinto BancoPosta Pensionati – for loans to retired customers, it provides for the transfer of one fifth of the entire social security check. There is a 20% withholding on the total income calculated by INPS. This solution can be requested by any pensioner who belongs to INPSalso including former Enpals, ec INPDAP, civil servants and state employees of the Armed Forces. In relation to the amount of money received through retirement, up to a maximum of around 70,000 euros, you can get a specific amount. The variables? The higher the amount of the pension, the higher the possibility of obtaining a substantial loan with very advantageous conditions.

The requirements for obtaining financing from the Quinto BancoPosta Pensionati

Some documents must be presented: valid identity card, tax code and pension slip. The slip must certify the consistency of the applicant’s income.

A health certificate may be required which communicates the state of health of the person making the request. For this loan, Poste Italiane requires that the applicant does not exceed 85 years of age.

