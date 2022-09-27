In August 2022, the beneficiaries of Citizenship Income (Rdc) and Citizenship Pension (Pdc) were 1.18 million in total (1.06 million Rdc and 119 thousand Pdc), with 2.51 million people involved (2.38 million Rdc and 134 thousand Pdc) and an average amount disbursed nationally of 549 euros (580 euros for the Rdc and 275 euros for the Pdc). This was announced by INPS in a press release relating to the update of the Observatory on Citizenship Income and Pension. The average amount varies significantly, explains INPS, depending on the number of family members, and ranges from a minimum of 453 euros for single-person households to a maximum of 734 euros for families with five members. . The audience of citizenship income and citizenship pension recipients is made up of 2.2 million Italian citizens, 221 thousand non-EU citizens with EU residence permits and 88 thousand European citizens, adds the INPS.

For households with the presence of minors (almost 368 thousand, with 1.32 million people involved), the average monthly amount is € 679, and ranges from a minimum of € 590 for households made up of two people to a maximum of 739 euros for those composed of five people, specifies the INPS. The nuclei with the presence of disabled people are over 201 thousand, with 451 thousand people involved. The average amount is 489 euros, with a minimum of 384 euros for households consisting of one person and a maximum of 700 euros for those consisting of five people. The distribution by geographical area sees 449 thousand beneficiaries in the North, 341 thousand in the Center and 1.72 million in the South and Islands. During the first eight months of the year, the revocations involved over 42 thousand households and the forfeits were 221 thousand, concludes the INPS report.