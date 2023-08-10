Inps: in the first half of the year 8.7 billion from single family allowance

For the first six months of 2023, single checks for 8.7 billion euros were disbursed to families, in addition to the 13.2 billion disbursements pertaining to 2022. This was announced by INPS. 6,174,876 families received the allowance during the semester, for a total of 9,618,457 children.

The hours of layoffs authorized in July fell by 2.7%, amounting to 28.6 million, 2.7% less than in June (29.4 million) and 28.7% less than in July 2022. The INPS makes it known. As for the various categories of intervention, the hours of ordinary layoffs authorized in July 2023 were 18.5 million. Just under 18.5 million hours had also been authorized in June, a change of just 0.2%. In July 2022, on the other hand, the hours authorized were almost 16 million, with a trend variation of +16%.

