The number of hires activated by private employers increased sharply until July, at + 21% compared to the same period of 2021, equal to 5,029,000, and for all types of contracts.

Thus the INPS in the Observatory on Precariousness from which it emerges how the dynamics of the labor market in Italy are maintained positive. In detail, 874,000 activations were recorded for permanent contracts, which recorded the most marked growth (+ 33%); the increase in the various types of fixed-term contracts was also significant, for which 442,000 hires were received for intermittent workers (+ 32%), 209,000 for apprenticeships (+ 21%), 2,097,000 for fixed-term contracts (+ 20%), 757,000 for seasonal workers (+ 14%) and 650,000 for administered workers (+ 14%).

After 2015, in the first seven months of the year, says INPS, such a high number of permanent hires had never been registered. The long-term transformations in the first seven months of 2022 amounted to 444,000, a very strong increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 68%).

In the first seven months of 2022, the set of open-ended contractual changes (from term contracts and apprenticeships) reached the maximum level of the last ten years, also exceeding the previous high level recorded in 2019. Terminations in the first seven months in 2022 they were 3,949,000, an increase compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 31%) for all types of contracts. In particular, there were 347,000 terminations of intermittent contracts (+ 53%), 323,000 of seasonal contracts (+ 48%), 127,000 of apprenticeship contracts, 1,482,000 for fixed-term contracts (+ 30%), 1,079. 000 of permanent contracts and 591,000 for administration contracts (+ 26%). For permanent terminations, with reference to the first seven months of the year, this is the highest value in the last decade.