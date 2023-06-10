Inps-Inail, dispute in the FdI-Lega government: the Gelera-D’Ascenzo commissioners arrive

Crossed vetoes in the government: the commissioners to INPS and Inail arrive. That’s who I am

The government has chosen special commissioners who Inps and Inail will lead: Micaela Gelera and Fabrizio D’Ascenzo. Repubblica writes it, which explains who the two names are: a statistic and the dean of the Faculty of Economics at the Sapienza University of Rome. “These are technical figures, which emerged surprisingly after a very tense negotiation between the Brothers of Italy and the League. Culminating with the double investiture one month after the commissioning of the entities by decree law, well beyond the twenty-day deadline set by the same law” , says Republic.

As the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari explains, it is “a delay resulting from the underground clash, which then exploded on Thursday evening at Palazzo Chigi, between the FdI and the League capable of burning several candidates before resulting in a choice that is only apparently neutral. But that actually cuts out the League”. As Repubblica says, “it is no mystery that the League was counting on the division of the top management, first aiming for Inail – with the secretary of the Ugl Francesco Paolo Capone, then with the notary Alfredo Maria Becchetti – and then to the INPS with the labor lawyer Gabriele Fava. Names faded, one after another. Up to the technical choice that imploded the balance in the Lega home. Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti sided with the technical line, even if not entirely convinced by the profiles, when it was now clear that it was being armored by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni”.

D’Ascenzo is technical up to a certain point, says Repubblica. “Because it has a very strong sponsor, the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, the backbone of FdI in the government. Once the commissioner phase is over, D’Ascenzo should transition without problems from the role of commissioner to that of president of Inail”. With Gelera, however, a woman at the top of INPS is an absolute novelty. “But many are betting on a transitional position: commissioner, but not president. The League certainly wishes it, hoping to reopen the game “, concludes Repubblica.

