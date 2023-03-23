The total hours of redundancy fund authorized last February were approximately 41 million, 2.2% less than in the previous month of January (42 million) and 35.7% less than in February 2022, during of which nearly 64 million hours had been authorised.

ordinary CIG

As regards the individual types of intervention, the hours of ordinary redundancy fund authorized in February 2023 were 17.2 million. In January 2023, 16.7 million hours had been authorised: as a result, the cyclical change is 2.8%. In February 2022, the authorized hours had been 18.4 million.

Extraordinary CIG

The number of hours of extraordinary layoffs authorized in February 2023 is 22.4 million, of which 9.6 million for solidarity, with a decrease of -8.1% compared to the amount authorized in the same month of the previous year (24 .4 million hours). In February, compared to the previous month, there was a cyclical change of -4.8%.

CIG in derogation

The exceptional interventions authorized in February amounted to 0.09 million hours. The cyclical variation recorded an increase of 310.6% compared to the previous month. In February 2022, there were 3.7 million hours authorized in derogation, with a trend variation of -97.5%.

Solidarity funds

The number of hours authorized in February in the solidarity funds is equal to 1.5 million and records a decrease of 17.9% compared to the previous month. In February 2022, there were 17.5 million authorized hours, with a trend variation of -91.6%.