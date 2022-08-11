MILANO – The appeal to the layoffs. According to the data ofInps, in July the total hours authorized were 40.1 million, 19.4% less than in the previous month of June (49.7 million) and 79.7% less than in July 2021, during which 198 million hours had been authorized. The ordinary layoffs are almost stable (-0.2%), while the extraordinary one marks a monthly decrease of 33.7% and an increase of 25.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.

As regards the individual types of intervention, explains INPS, the hours of ordinary layoffs authorized in July 2022 were 15.95 million. In June, 15.98 million hours were authorized: consequently, the cyclical variation is -0.2%. In July 2021, the authorized hours had been 85.8 million, with a trend variation of -81.4%.

The number of hours of extraordinary layoffs authorized in July 2022 was 14.2 million, of which 4.5 for solidarity, with an increase of 25.2% compared to what was authorized in the same month of the previous year (11 , 3 million hours). In July 2022, compared to the previous month, there was a cyclical change of -33.7%.

For interventions in derogation, in July 2022 less than 0.2 million hours were authorized. The cyclical change recorded compared to the previous month shows a decrease of -25.3%. In July 2021 the hours authorized in derogation were 16.3 million, with a trend variation of -99%.

The number of hours authorized in July 2022 in solidarity funds amounted to 9.8 million, with a reduction of 19.3% compared to the previous month. In July 2021, the authorized hours were 84.6 million, with a trend variation of -88.4%