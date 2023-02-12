8
Subscribe to the newsletter
Pensions, no increase in March?
This morning, Sunday 12 February, the INPS site has changed and is much less usable for users. For example, the data on the single check cannot be found.
Single check in February late payments? Someone is starting to get worried…
Pension increase in March? Well, many will be disappointed. It’s yellow.
Subscribe to the newsletter
See also La Scala reopens to the public after 199 days. On the podium Chailly, tomorrow it will be Muti's turn