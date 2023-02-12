Home Business Inps, new site, delayed single check and no pension increases in March
Inps, new site, delayed single check and no pension increases in March

Inps, new site, delayed single check and no pension increases in March

Pensions, no increase in March?

This morning, Sunday 12 February, the INPS site has changed and is much less usable for users. For example, the data on the single check cannot be found.

Single check in February late payments? Someone is starting to get worried…

Pension increase in March? Well, many will be disappointed. It’s yellow.

