ROME. Dynamic labor market in the first half of 2022, in fact recovered the pre-pandemic trend recording + 26% in hiring, + 36% in terminations and + 74% in transformations. In fact, 1,080,245 resignations from work registered by INPS in the first six months of 2022 with an increase of 31.73% compared to the same period of 2021. This can be read in the tables of the Observatory on precarious work of the Institute according to which in the same period the redundancies of an economic nature doubled (from 135,115 to 266,640). The comparison with 2021 is affected by the fact that in the first six months the blocking of layoffs was still in force to deal with the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. transformations, terminations) have completed the recovery of pre-pandemic levels, compromised in the two-year period 2020-2021 by the health emergency with the related closures and restrictions, indeed signaling increases compared to 2018-2019 both in hiring and transformations as well as in terminations. The hires activated by private employers in the first six months of 2022 were 4,269,179, with an increase of 26% compared to the same period of 2021.

Contracts

The growth affected all types of contracts, being accentuated both for open-ended contracts (+ 36%), and for the different types of fixed-term contracts (intermittent + 40%, apprenticeship + 27%, temporary + 24%, seasonal + 22%, administered + 17%). The hiring dynamics in the second quarter of 2022 was almost in line in all company size classes: up to 15 employees + 13%, from 16 to 99 employees + 17%, 100 and over employees + 14%. As regards the hourly types, the comparison between the second quarter of 2022 and the corresponding one of 2021 records a significant increase for vertical part-time (+ 22%) while mixed part-time is down (-2%). Long-term transformations in the first half of 2022 amounted to 377,000, an increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 74%). The terminations in the first six months of 2022 were 3,322,373, an increase compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 36%) for all types of contracts: seasonal contracts (+ 64%), intermittent contracts (+ 57%) , apprenticeship contracts (+ 34%), fixed-term contracts (+ 33%), permanent contracts and temporary contracts (+ 31%). Overall, the net change in employment relationships was positive for 946,806 contracts with 195,873 more time contracts between hires and terminations.

Balance

The annualized balance, i.e. the difference between the flows of hires and terminations in the last twelve months which identifies the annual trend change in job positions (difference between the job positions in place at the end of June compared to the similar to the same date of the previous year) in June 2022 is equal to 682,000 job positions. In particular, for the indefinite period the positive change is equal to 247,000 units while for all the other types of contracts the overall change is equal to 436,000 units, with a significant role of term relationships.