Inps, Redundancy Fund: 34.5 million hours authorized in May

The INPS Observatory has announced that, in May, 34.5 million hours of redundancy fund and solidarity funds for Italian companies. This figure shows an increase of 40.8% compared to April and, at the same time, a reduction of 36.9% compared to the previous year.

According to the Observatory, in the first five months of 2023, 185.72 million hours of layoffs were authorized overall. This represents a decrease of 39.1% compared to the same period in 2022, a sign of an improvement in the economic and employment situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

