Inps, revenues and to a lesser extent expenditures are growing: +7.1 billion, pension expenditure 283 billion in 2022

Contribution revenue is increasing, revenue is growing (+8.7% on 2021) and – to a lesser extent – expenditure (+4.3% on 2021). Economic management records a positive operating result of 7.1 billion euro. As a result, the net equity situation is consolidated, which at the end of the year amounted to 23.2 billion euros (in 2021 it was approximately 10.8 billion). This is the indication that emerges from the INPS general report 2022 in the reading offered by the Steering and Supervisory Council, which today approved the act, in the session which for the first time also saw the presence of Commissioner Micaela Gelera. The overall revenues of the Institute amount to 528 billion, with an increase of 42 billion on the previous year. Contribution revenue reached 256 billion euros, marking an increase of 8.1%. Transfers from general taxation also grew (+8.9% on 2021, for a total of 157 billion), above all as a result of the introduction of the Single and Universal Allowance for children, one-off allowances (so-called bonus 200 and bonus 150) and tax relief. Outgoings also increased (+20 billion), for a total of 504 billion. The accrual balance is therefore approximately 24 billion euros, with an increase of 21 billion on 2021. The Institute’s contribution credits remain high and growing, amounting to 123 billion, a significant part of which can be considered uncollectible, given the average write-down percentage of 81.18%. As regards the macro-aggregates of expenditure, that for pensions amounts to 283 billion, with an increase of 3.83% on the previous year, a percentage which incorporates the revaluation of pensions due to inflation. Furthermore, spending on income support – unemployment benefits, wage subsidies and sickness benefits – also grew by 1.6 billion in 2021, reaching a value of 26 billion, spending significantly lower than the peaks reached in the pandemic (- 7.5 billion euros on 2020). On the other hand, the change in expenditure for social inclusion is negative, which goes from 36.1 billion in 2021 to 33.8 billion in the following year (-6.52%), due to the contraction in citizen and emergency income. Lastly, the greatest percentage increase is recorded in expenditure on family support, with a leap of 79.6% (from approximately 11 billion in 2021 to over 21 billion in 2022).

«The 2022 Report confirms a substantial stability of the INPS budget and some basic trends are highlighted by the data relating to the last few years», underlines Roberto Ghiselli, president of the Civ. «In particular, the incidence of spending on social benefits continues to grow, especially those in favor of families. At the same time, the Institute’s revenues see an ever-increasing importance of transfers from general taxation. Trends which, if related to the demographic, economic, social and labor market transformations of our country should lead to a reflection on the perspective of our welfare system, with the aim of reconciling the safeguarding of social cohesion with the sustainability of the social security system public, also through a qualification of the expenditure and a rebalancing of the forms of financing of the system”. Pierangelo Albini, coordinator of the Economic and Financial Commission set up within the Civ, also highlights how “the report can be considered positively if you look at it with respect to the 2021 final balance. In particular, the increase in contribution revenue is related to the improvement in the economic situation nationwide, which saw real GDP growth of 3.7% and total employment of 3.5% last year. However, there is a need to look more carefully at the basic balance of the entire social security and assistance system which is summarized in the INPS balance sheet, also with a view to reducing labor costs and, above all, the need to preserve our public welfare over time».

