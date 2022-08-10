Home Business Inps: the news on parental leave will start from 13 August
Business

Inps: the news on parental leave will start from 13 August

by admin

The new regulations on parental leave come into force from 13 August. In particular, mandatory paternity leave is introduced, which replaces the father’s mandatory leave and the father’s optional leave.

This measure allows the working father to take advantage of a period of leave of 10 working days, (which cannot be divided into hours and can also be used on a non-continuous basis) and independent from that of the mother.

In the case of multiple births, the duration of the leave is increased to 20 working days. The leave also applies to the adoptive or foster father. For the days of mandatory paternity leave, a daily allowance equal to 100 per cent of the salary is recognized. The new compulsory paternity leave can be taken from two months before the presumed date of birth up to 5 months after the birth of the child and in case of perinatal death of the child. As the INPS reminds, self-employed women are granted a daily allowance also for the periods prior to two months before childbirth, in the case of serious complications of pregnancy or persistent morbid forms that are presumed to be aggravated by the state of pregnancy, on the based on medical tests carried out by an ASL doctor.

See also  Gold: U.S. Treasury Yields and the U.S. Dollar Rise, Gold Coming Under Pressure, Silver: Falling More Than Gold

You may also like

Taobao’s logistics details have changed: Daniao has become...

Banca Aidexa: 164 million in loans for SMEs

US inflation slows to 8.5% in July, under...

Kuaishou releases StreamLake, a B-end business brand, focusing...

Building a 5G Ecosystem and Promoting Mutual Benefit丨Sharing...

US inflation surprise: in July consumer price growth...

Samsung releases new folding screen Galaxy Z Fold4...

Online food sales grow by 17%, but the...

Hong Kong stocks pull back significantly, Weilai’s entry...

Wall Street rises with surprise inflation, Nasdaq gains...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy