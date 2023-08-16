Inps, the notice to return the money. “Dedicated to you” and Rdc cannot be combined

Beware of INPS communication errors: this is why you risk having to return the money

The government Melons decided to delete the Basic income and as a first measure, pending the inclusion check, he launched a new one subsidy to help people in need grocery shopping. Is called “Dedicated to you“, it is a prepaid card with which it is possible to purchase certain foods. The delivery procedure of the card in question is proceeding expeditiously. However, according to Taxpayers Federationthere have been some small obstacles along the way. According to the Italian Federation for the protection of consumers and taxpayers, it appears that the INPSin the process of determining the recipients of “Dedicated to you”, have made mistakes.

These errors have led to to include the families who already perceive the Income of Citizenship, when they should have been excluded. Contrary to what was expected, some testimonies collected by Federcontribuenti suggest that this is a reality. Some families, in fact, claim to have received the notification relating to the issue of the Card dedicated to you, despite being recipients of the Citizenship Income. There have not yet been – explains oipamagazine – confirmations from INPS, nor testimonials without any doubts enabling it to be established whether there have been actual malfunctions of the procedure or if the reports collected by Federcontribuenti are inaccurate.

