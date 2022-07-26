If the mercury exceeds 35 degrees, companies can activate the ordinary layoffs and temporarily stop their activities. The wage integration, warns a joint note from INPS and Inail which provides all the necessary instructions, after first of all building trade unions had solicited a position on the risk of heat, but it can also be requested in the face of “perceived” temperatures as high, in particular working conditions.

Extreme climatic phenomena, especially in recent days, have in fact been related to an increase in the risk of injury at work and for this Inps and Inail have made known the instructions for managing the risk of heat and for accessing services. ordinary redundancy fund for suspensions or reductions in working activity due to high temperatures. The Inail guidelines are available on the institutional website of the institute under the heading “Hot risk management”.

The reason for “weather events”

As regards the “Cigo” services provided by the INPS, it is first of all specified that the reason for “weather events” can be invoked by the company even in the event of suspension or reduction of working activity due to high temperatures.

In this regard, the instructions provided in the Inps circular no. 139/2016 and in the Hermes Inps message n. 1856/2017 specify that temperatures above 35 ° centigrade are considered “high”. However, even temperatures below the aforementioned value can be considered suitable for the purposes of recognizing the salary supplement, given that the assessment of the integrability of the causal in question must be made with reference not only to the temperatures recorded by the weather reports but also to those ” perceived “, which are notoriously higher than the real ones, taking into account the particular type of processing in progress.

The most exposed workers

As explained by the joint Inps-Inail note, the processes where the heat is most suffered concern the laying of the road surface, the renovation of facades and roofs of buildings, the outdoor work that requires protective clothing, but also all the working phases that, in general, take place in places that cannot be protected from the sun or that involve the use of materials or the carrying out of processes that cannot withstand the strong heat.

The technical report

The INPS also specifies that the company, in the Cigo application and in the technical report that must be attached to the application itself, must only indicate the days of suspension or reduction of the working activity and specify the type of work in progress in the same days, while it is not required to produce declarations – by Arpal or any other certified body – attesting to the entity of the temperature, nor to produce weather reports.

Inps, in compliance with art. 15, paragraph 1, of law no. 183/2011, which expressly prohibits public administrations from asking citizens for data and elements already in the possession of public bodies, in fact autonomously acquires the weather reports and evaluates the results also in relation to the type of work in progress. .

The security manager

Finally, it should be noted that, regardless of the temperatures detected in the bulletins, INPS recognizes the ordinary redundancy fund in all cases in which the company safety manager orders the suspension of work as it believes there are risks or dangers for the safety and health of workers, including cases in which the suspensions are due to excessive temperatures.

The local INPS offices, competent to define the investigation of the applications for ordinary layoffs, as well as the Inps social shock absorbers central management, responsible for providing the guidelines and operating instructions on the subject, are available to companies to provide advice on this type of requests as well as complete assistance in the submission of applications and in all the phases that follow.