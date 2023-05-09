Inps, Tridico’s latest move: raises and golden promotions for its managers

Inps, here’s who is the favorite to take Tridico’s place

The government Melons made his move on by namecommissariate Inps e inail and off the current ones President. Pasquale Tridicochosen by the M5s to lead the social security institution, did not take it well at all: “A choice shameful“. But before the farewell – we read in la Verità – Tridico wanted armour his senior executives con increases of salary and golden promotions. The INPS president is facing the white semester imposed by the government, with only the power to to break down The current business and keeping appointments and new jobs to a minimum, but he seems to be doing it his way. For some it is the attempt to use the last few days to finish of reward who in recent years has been loyal to the cause of an institution that ended up on the verge of crisis for the uncontrolled distribution of a subsidy such as the Basic income.

Tridico’s latest moves – continues La Verità – do not concern only the personal but also the patrimony. Indeed, in February, despite the creation of the in-house company 3I for i digital servicesestablished jointly with Inail and Istat, INPS has launched a tender monster da 1 billion eurosdivided into four lots, for the modernization of the IT sector that has given so many problems in the past with click days. Meanwhile continues the totonomi for the role of president of INPS, Gabriele Partylabor lawyer and former Alitalia commissioner, highly esteemed by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Minister of Labour Cauldronit seems the favorite for the succession of Tridico.

