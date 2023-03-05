In the seventh article in our BOC ADONIS series, we also examine an area of ​​the Business Process Management Suite. This part deals with input and output as components of the processes, for example documents, products or information. In doing so, we address these questions: What does input and output mean? How can I model and link these elements in ADONIS? As is the question of the targeted analysis of the existing inputs and outputs.

What does input and output mean in process management?

Each process describes a specific action. As a rule, incoming and outgoing documents, objects and information are necessary for this, e.g. the incoming order, the outgoing invoice. As a result, documents in a process chain are regularly first output as a product and then the input for the next process step. Through the documentation in the repository, the process database, a BPM tool like ADONIS enables the use of these objects in different processes. For example, the invoice is not only available at the end of the service, but is also required centrally in accounting. The stored object of input, output is thus clearly identifiable. In addition, the use in different processes is visible at a glance.

What does input and output mean

ADONIS tip 7 input and output in the tutorial video

In this video I have put together for you how the entire creation, linking and data maintenance works in ADONIS. In addition to the menu structure of the activity properties, the model properties and the different variants of entering input and output in the model, I will also examine the analysis function. That’s why it’s worth taking a look for every ADONIS starter!

How do I work with inputs and outputs in ADONIS?

Depending on whether you want to start in a BPMN model or on the upper levels of the process map, input and output are helpful guides for the process flow. Because straight the important outputs are markers in the process mape.g. the customer invoice, which connects different process models.

What is an input?

Input simply means “receipt”, which can be the receipt of goods, a postal item, an e-mail or a notification and initially initiate the process. Or it arises from a predecessor process. Accordingly, the name of the object is a noun like News, raw material, delivery note or similar. In ADONIS you set properties under the in the individual activity or the process model Menüpunk Input/Output the object. Input is the entrance to the respective step. This can be a template, which becomes a document in the output, or raw material, which is then processed into a semi-finished product.

Use the plus symbol in the input/output menu to link existing objects from the repository. You can also create one or more new objects directly using the button next to it. The search works reliably even with a few letters of the desired term. In addition, you can record the quality requirements that the input requires in the field below.

What is an output

Possibly an object runs through each work step, eg the customer order, which is decisive for the processing of the next process step. Or you have an exit created by the process. Examples are the finished product or the email reply to a customer request. That is why you use the output to control the subsequent process as an input object or end the completed process as with the invoice.

To do this, enter the appropriate object from the database in the Input/Output menu under Output or create a new one as described in Input. Here, too, the quality requirement can be stored in the process model, specifically to reduce error rates in the subsequent process.

Entry and exit in the process sequence

At the end of a modeled process, you have recorded various inputs and outputs, linked them and, ideally, created logical sequences that range from the first input to the last output. The raw material became semi-finished products. These became products. These goods may have been personalized according to the customer’s wishes. The object itself is thus recorded three times:

raw material at the entrance. Perhaps also as an output of the process “carry out goods receipt”.

at the entrance. Perhaps also as an output of the process “carry out goods receipt”. semi-finished products arise in the process step “Process raw material” and become the finished product in the process step “Manufacture product”.

arise in the process step “Process raw material” and become the finished product in the process step “Manufacture product”. The Product is the result of the production and could be input for “pack delivery”.

This means that the object that has been changed several times is in the database three times in the entire process chain, each individual object is used twice (once input, once output) and at the same time is clearly identifiable. This chaining does not always succeed, there can be several inputs or outputs, inputs that are resolved in the process step or outputs that arise as part of the process. Thanks to the documentation, you still have an overview of all inputs and outputs in your system, across different swimlanes and also with different gateway decisions. In this way, you can also see in the overview which changes to an object would have an impact in process management.

Use input and output from the repository

Why is it worth maintaining inputs and outputs in ADONIS?

In addition to the clear assignment of inputs and outputs to processes, the subdivided view and database maintenance is a great advantage. Because graphic programs such as PowerPoint or Visio can display the processes, but do not have any deeper levels than a professional BPM tool and the stored repository. This saves you multiple systems and allows you to keep an overview.

Process modeling is about clarity, traceability and the best basis for controlling processes. In ADONIS, the inputs and outputs are also available clearly and concisely via the selection in the list and right-click/”Create chart”. The matrix view immediately shows whether an input/output object is linked and whether there is a port usage. In the sixth tip we explained the ADONIS synchronize function. This ensures convenient transfer to the next level and you retain control of your process management. If the template for the customer invoice changes, you can get the entire list of affected processes with just a few clicks and work through the change in a structured way. Try it yourself and design your digital twin with ADONIS from BOC.

Best regard

Axel Schroeder

