Insects? Goodbye to mosquito nets. From Ikea a revolutionary idea

High temperatures bring out the insects and begin to enter our homes. Flies and mosquitoes are very common this season of the year and can get very annoying, so it’s normal to look for tricks to get rid of them. In Ikea they know how annoying it can be to have a mosquito in the house and for this reason the Swedish giant has launched a wonderful product that replaces mosquito nets. It is this invention that is depopulating in sales.

Ikea – writes the website www.stopandgo.tv – it is the queen of solutions to problems that can arise at home and when the good weather arrives, some arise such as the presence of insects and other animals, attracted by the heat. But the Swedish store works hard to create options that really represent a relief for its customers and succeeds with great success.

Ikea curtains that replace mosquito nets

These are the LILL mesh curtains, a marvel of curtains with transparent mesh fabric that filter the light, maintain privacy from prying eyes, but allow you to see the outside and, also very important, prevent the passage of insects since they have the functionality of mosquito nets being in fabric at the net. Currently they are priced at just €6.99 for the pair, which is undoubtedly a great opportunity that you cannot pass up.

These fantastic mesh curtains from Ikea they measure 280 cm wide and 300 m long (each included) and can be easily cut to the desired size, without losing style or functionality, without the need to hem. At the top they have a pocket so you can easily and directly hang them on the bar. The weight of each curtain is 400 grams.

Another big plus of these curtains is that they are made from 100% recycled polyester, and it is important to keep in mind that they are reduced by a maximum of 2%. You should consider the following manufacturer recommendations for their care:

Machine wash at maximum 40ºC, moderate programme.

Do not use bleach or whiteners.

Do not tumble dry, air dry only.

Iron at low temperature, maximum 150ºC.

Do not dry clean.

