Inside Look: The Living Quarters for Crew Members on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Title: Royal Caribbean Gives Sneak Peek Into Icon of the Seas Crew Experience

Subtitle: New ship to offer improved living and recreational spaces for crew members

Cruising has always been associated with fun, relaxation, and breathtaking ocean views. While many people dream of taking a cruise, there are those who are curious about what it’s like to work on a ship. Royal Caribbean, one of the leading cruise companies, has given a glimpse into the living quarters and amenities that will be available to the crew members aboard the Icon of the Seas, set to debut in January 2024.

The Icon of the Seas, soon to be the largest ship in the world, will accommodate a crew of 2,350 members from 80 different countries. According to Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, the crew members are the heart and soul of the vacation experience offered by the company.

To shed light on the crew’s living situation, Royal Caribbean released a video titled “Making an Icon: Creating the Crew’s Neighborhood.” In this video, Liberty and other executives provide a rare inside look at what the “home away from home” will be like for the crew members, many of whom have extended contracts lasting six months or more, during which they do not return to their actual homes.

Occupying an impressive four floors of the ship, the crew’s dedicated area aims to introduce new standards and foster a sense of community among the employees. The concept came to life at the Royal Caribbean Innovation Laboratory in Florida, with the ultimate goal of providing the best possible experience for the crew.

To ensure the design catered to the crew’s needs, surveys were conducted among employees of various categories, ages, and nationalities. The results indicated a desire for more privacy, additional activities, and personal spaces. Taking these insights into account, Royal Caribbean collaborated with a panel of experts, including architects and designers, to reimagine the crew’s areas, with many groundbreaking features unique to the cruise industry.

The most significant focus was on the cabin designs, which were completely revamped based on the crew members’ input and suggestions. The aim was to create a space that felt like their own, offering not only comfortable beds but also an environment for relaxation and more privacy. The cabins will have an “L” shape, with curtains providing privacy when shared, and bunk beds designed for easier accessibility.

Episode 10 of the series “Making an Icon” not only showcased the new cabin designs but also revealed the upcoming amenities for crew members. These include food areas, indoor and outdoor pubs, an electronic games space with semi-private sections, a gym, a salon-barbershop, and even a grocery market featuring specialty items from the countries where crew members originate. “Various places to relax, socialize with other employees, and unwind” were highlighted by the executives in the video.

One standout feature is The ClubHouse, equipped with four digital windows offering real views of the outside, along with pool tables and other recreational attractions. The Windjammer, the ship’s buffet restaurant, will introduce on-the-spot food preparation stations for the first time, allowing crew members to enjoy freshly made meals while admiring the sea through windows.

The Icon of the Seas will embark on year-round voyages to the Caribbean, departing from its home port in Miami, Florida. With its enhanced crew living spaces and amenities, the ship aims to redefine the cruising experience not just for passengers but also for the dedicated individuals who make it all possible.

[End of article]

