Inside Tchibo: Insights into the processes at the secretive company

ITchibo is closing a branch on Sonnenstrasse in Ebingen. The coffee brand’s shop is closing in the pedestrian zone in Kreuznach. Tchibo is giving up the location in the Roland Center in Bremen-Huchting. The Hamburg-based company is also saying goodbye to the district of Hamborner Altmarkt in Duisburg. Other shops would have “no longer been profitable for economic reasons”, as the quote in the district newspaper from Lower Saxony says.

This kind of news from the coffee roaster Tchibo can be found almost every week in various regional newspapers. 300 jobs are to be cut before the end of this year, according to an internal statement that is available to WELT. The company headquarters in Hamburg City North and the Hamburg location are particularly affected.