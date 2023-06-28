Insights into the three major consumption trends of JD Fresh 618: the price of beef has dropped and durian freedom has been realized ahead of schedule_Industrial Economics_Finance_中金在线

Recently, JD Supermarket released an insight into the consumption trends of 618, and took stock of the consumption trends and growth of fresh products during the 618 period. The three hot spots, the fresh trend category once again ushered in high growth.

As early as the beginning of this year, based on 12 specific measures in the four major aspects of rich goods, resource support, cost reduction, and service improvement, JD Supermarket further refined the trending categories and adopted supply chain capability improvement, consumer mind guidance, and channel The five major measures of resource integration, product standard formulation, and new product launch will promote the high growth of trending categories.

During the 6.18 period, trending categories such as low-priced beef created by JD Supermarket in collaboration with brand merchants have become new consumption highlights.

Pull down the price of beef! 618 bought “200 cows” in a single day

Who doesn’t love meat with a strong taste, especially good meat that is cheap enough! During the period of 6.18, JD Supermarket provided all-round price subsidies for meat, and the low price of beef became a trend, which also triggered an upsurge of consumers to “show off meat”.

Data from JD Supermarket shows that within 28 hours of a good start to 618, the sales of Hengdu beef tendons exceeded 30 tons, which is equivalent to buying 200 cattle. At the same time, the sales volume of Sun Kyung Choi Steak exceeded 100,000 pieces. In 28 hours after a good start, Ningxia Yanchi Tan sheep increased by 110% year-on-year.

According to Jin Jishou, head of the Fresh Food Business Department of JD Supermarket, during the 618 period, JD Supermarket directly lowered the price of beef to the lowest price in history, and consumers realized beef freedom in JD. At the same time, beef sales also drove brand businesses to achieve rapid growth. In 24 hours, the turnover of Hengdu Food flagship store increased by 600% year-on-year. Among the overall beef category sales, Hengdu, Daxidi, Xibei Noodle Village, Xianjingcai, and Zhenniuguan became the top 5 brands in the hottest list.





Q bomb seafood is popular: Dalian instant sea cucumber becomes 618 hot seafood

In summer, some fresh and refreshing food is indispensable. The springy and tender sea cucumber and lobster are fresh and delicious that are always on the table.

Data show that Jingdong Supermarket 618 had a good start in 28 hours, and the Dalian Sea Cucumber Industrial Belt sold a total of 300,000 ready-to-eat sea cucumbers. Large-packed sea cucumbers are nourishing and nourishing, and they are good as gifts. The turnover of 35-50 1500g packaged sea cucumbers increased by 110% year-on-year. In terms of brands, Xiaoqin, Jiunian, and Liaoshen became the top three sea cucumber best-selling brands.

The pleasure of Q bombs on the “tip of the tongue” of consumers has spread from talking about shrimp to eating shrimp. Within 28 hours of a good start, Guolian Shrimp increased by 25 times year-on-year, and more than 3 million shrimp were sold.





Soft, glutinous and sweet become the main label of 618 fruits, and go to Jingdong to realize the freedom of durian

Compared with crunchy jujubes and apples in winter, people accept soft and glutinous fruits in summer. Durian that melts in the mouth and juicy peaches are standard in summer.

This year, 618 in Jingdong Supermarket has become the “Xiantao Conference”, and the number of Yangshan juicy peaches has increased by nearly 5 times. The softer golden kiwifruit is popular, and Zespri New Zealand Sunshine Gold kiwifruit turnover increased by 66% year-on-year.

Durian does not forget to return, and more people choose to realize their durian freedom in JD Supermarket. In the 28 hours since the start of 618, the turnover of durians increased by 66% year-on-year, and the import of dry yao durians from Vietnam exploded, an increase of 111 times year-on-year. In the 24 hours of the 618 main promotion day, the turnover of Goodfarmer Thailand’s frozen golden pillow durian meat increased by nearly 100 times year-on-year. In terms of single-product sales, Jingxiansheng’s golden pillow durian imported from Thailand took the first and second places on the single-product list.





From the survey data of third-party users, it can be seen that among all kinds of online and offline large-scale supermarkets, JD Supermarket has competitive prices, guaranteed quality, and leading services in the industry. JD Supermarket can provide brands with online and offline omni-channel and omni-field capability solutions, becoming the industry’s largest stabilizer, brand’s largest incremental market, and trend’s largest incubator, driving more brands into the fast lane of high growth.

