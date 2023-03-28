Home Business Insolvencies – BGH decides on deletion of Schufa entry after private bankruptcy
Business

Insolvencies – BGH decides on deletion of Schufa entry after private bankruptcy

by admin
Insolvencies – BGH decides on deletion of Schufa entry after private bankruptcy

Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe Image: AFP

The Federal Court of Justice announces its decision on the deletion of Schufa entries after a private bankruptcy. It is unclear whether a special regulation for credit agencies is necessary.

On Tuesday (8 a.m.) in Karlsruhe, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) announced its decision on the deletion of Schufa entries after a private bankruptcy. A former self-employed person is arguing with the credit agency. His discharge of residual debt was entered in the nationwide insolvency portal, where the Schufa retrieved the information. (Ref. VI ZR 225/21)

While the data in the insolvency portal was deleted after six months, Schufa stored it for three years. On the other hand, the man went before the Schleswig-Holstein Higher Regional Court and was successful there. Schufa is taking action against the judgment before the BGH. This could decide whether a special regulation for credit agencies is necessary. Should the BGH have questions about the correct interpretation of the European General Data Protection Regulation, it would put them to the European Court of Justice and suspend the proceedings until the answer.

HOME PAGE

See also  Strictly regulate sales promotion and strictly prohibit unfair competition... "Double Eleven" is about to issue eight reminders from the State Administration of Market Supervision_Regulatory Department

You may also like

This is how it continues after the warning...

Costa Smeralda hotels, employee award for the 2022...

Humanitas Rozzano, woman who died after surgery to...

Everything on stocks: Sixt, Vonovia, Deutsche Bank –...

Resolution 16 of 03/21/2023 – Adoption of the...

Ukraine – US hold second democracy summit

Last year Carlo Messina earned 4.9 million

Warning strike: Verdi and EVG take the country...

Meloni and Zalone, a couple was born: the...

EMBARGOED TO – Amnesty International denounces unequal treatment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy