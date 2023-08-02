Insolvency: Founder could not save e-bike startup Gleam

For ten years Mario Eibl tried to make his startup Gleam successful. Most recently with a call to Linkedin. Now the e-bike company is insolvent.

Mario Eibl fought for his startup Gleam Gleam to the end

Mario Eibl resorted to unconventional means to save his e-bike startup Gleam. The founder posted an appeal on Linkedin that he needed 75,000 euros in the short term – otherwise his company would go bankrupt. He only has a few days left, otherwise the court would pull the plug on his startup.

As founding scene now learned when asked by Eibl, he was unable to free his company from the financial difficulties. So a donor could not be found. “The bankruptcy trustee and the court have now closed prematurely, which in my view is unjustified,” said Eibl. The CEO does not give any reasons for this.

Asset deal, then hardware auction sale

For the time being, the founder can no longer continue his startup, with which he sold e-cargo bikes. External interested parties now have one week until August 9 to acquire parts of the company from the insolvency administrator Gerd Konezny in an asset deal. Among other things, it is about the IP or brand. The hardware itself will be sold on the Aurena auction platform after the deadline has passed.

So far there have been five interested parties for an asset deal, according to Eibl. “It would be a great deal for a new investor. Buying assets without debt, cheap, with high value,” says the founder.

“total failure”

For themselves, the investors and the creditors, on the other hand, the court order means “as good as a total loss”. And even if a buyer is found, the future for Eibl and the team is still open.

Mario Eibl founded Gleam ten years ago. The start-up raised a total of two million euros in various rounds, with a valuation of five to nine million euros most recently. According to Eibl, it has only paid out 50,000 euros since it was founded. Now this heart project is coming to an end: “After ten intensive years, this is a heartbreaking moment for me and my family,” says Eibl.

