Insolvency of Signa-Prime – Another domino falls in the Benko empire – News

Around a month after the parent company Signa-Holding, two of the group’s large subsidiaries are now also filing for insolvency. “Signa Prime Selection” has filed an application for restructuring proceedings at the Commercial Court in Vienna. This is announced by the real estate and trading group Signa. The “Signa Development Selection” will follow tomorrow. It is unclear what impact the bankruptcy will have on the Swiss department store Globus.

As Signa reports, the board of directors has requested the adoption of a restructuring plan. The aim is the “orderly continuation of operational business operations within the framework of self-management and the sustainable restructuring of the company”.

Signa Development Selection AG is in the same situation and will submit the application for restructuring proceedings with self-administration on Friday.

According to the protection association Creditreform, the claims of around 300 Signa Prime creditors are around 4.5 billion euros (4.2 billion Swiss francs). This would be offset by usable assets of around 1.3 billion euros. Signa Prime and Signa Development together have 105 often large properties or development projects in their portfolio.

Signa Retail Selection in the moratorium

In the Signa Prime Selection, the Austrian entrepreneur René Benko has bundled Signa shares in well-known properties such as Vienna’s “Golden Quartier”, the Lamarr department store on Vienna’s Mariahilfer Strasse and Berlin’s KaDeWe. At the end of November, self-administered restructuring proceedings were initiated via the parent company Signa Holding.

Legend: View of the construction site of the former Gänsemarktpassage in Hamburg. (Image: 11/29/23) KEYSTONE/DPA/Marcus Brandt

The Swiss Signa subsidiary Signa Retail Selection is already in debt moratorium. Among other things, this holds the Signa Group’s 50 percent share in the Swiss department store group Globus. The remaining 50 percent of Globus is held by the Thai Central Group.

More trouble for Globus

Open box Close box

As the “NZZ” writes, the Swiss department store Globus is also affected by Sigma Prime’s bankruptcy. Accordingly, Sigma Prime owns shares of the properties that are rented to the Globus department store chain.

The Signa Group itself cites “external factors” as the reason for the bankruptcies, which had a negative impact on business development. “Together with the restructuring administrator to be appointed, the aim is to implement further measures to continue operations,” says Signa.

Share this: Facebook

X

