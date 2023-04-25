Insolvent crypto exchange: Here’s how Taylor Swift FTX looked through

Taylor Swift had not agreed to a deal with the crypto exchange FTX. Luckily for them – because FTX is now insolvent. Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX, was good at attracting many celebrities to his digital currency marketplace. Among them were Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka and Larry David, all named in a class action lawsuit filed in Miami in November 2022. However, Taylor Swift has never agreed to a deal.

The lawsuit alleges that FTX and its paid brand ambassadors were actively involved in “offering and selling unregistered securities in the form of high-yield accounts” and facilitating fraud. Taylor Swift was also said to have been approached by FTX, but she remained skeptical and turned down the alleged $100 million offer due to concerns about unregistered securities.

Taylor Swift asked FTX that question — and decided against a deal

She is said to have initially been interested in the business model. But a single question had been enough to decide against an engagement like that “HE DOES” citing an article by Rolling Stone. And she wanted to know: “Can you tell me whether these are unregistered securities?”

Swift has had bad experiences with contracts in the past and has now become very cautious. Other celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Naomi Osaka took direct stakes in the crypto exchange or became brand ambassadors, but Swift was savvy enough to resist the lure of money.

Although Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are now separated, the two jointly acquired shares in FTX. Brady has been a brand ambassador and has appeared in commercials, while Bundchen has been appointed consultant for the company’s environmental and social initiatives.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka also directly participated in the crypto exchange. The four-time Grand Slam winner signed a long-term partnership with FTX that should attract more women to the crypto platform – the business is still very male-dominated. In return, she received company shares and an undisclosed amount of digital currencies.