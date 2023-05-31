Inspiration is boundless, exploration is endless｜Golden Mouse and NetEase Media jointly launched a holographic trophy to upgrade the overall grand prize_TOM News

Did you notice?

This year, the Golden Mouse Digital Marketing Contest and Netease Media will upgrade the grand prize, the best popularity award and the nomination trophy for the grand prize.Jointly launched the industry’s first “holographic projection” trophyto upgrade the annual highest honor of the Golden Mouse Competition!

To create a new upgrade

As the carrier of the competition’s honor, the trophy is not only a commendation to the winning teams, but also reflects the cultural core and innovative ingenuity of the competition.

In this upgrade, NetEase Media and Golden Mouse tried to break the tradition, find a new way, focus on scientific and technological innovation, and creatively apply holographic three-dimensional technology to the design of the trophy, which not only injects technological power into the trophy, but also brings the award to the winners. Here comes a brand new award-winning experience.

Holographic image upgrades to create a visual feast at your fingertips







In terms of appearance, the upgraded trophy base is made of aluminum alloy CNC finely carved one-piece molding, anodized sandblasting, highlighting the quality; it is both a work of art and a black technology screen, which is selected by the R&D team from hundreds of different holographic combination schemes. The 70mm super large crystal cube is the main body of the projection; with the support of holographic technology, the built-in 4-inch high-definition screen of the cup holder shows a 3D projection screen with a high degree of reproduction and a strong three-dimensional effect. Cool presentation in three-dimensional cubes. Between square inches, there is a world.

The upgraded trophy has both a sense of technology and beauty, and brings the wonderful fusion of light and shadow to the extreme, bringing you a brand-new visual impact and sensory experience.

Collision of Inspiration and Creativity in Personalized Videos

In addition to the ultimate and advanced Internet-based viewing experience, another surprise brought by the Golden Mouse Trophy is-personalized customization.The upgraded Golden Mouse Trophy will customize personalized videos for different winners and carry out dynamic three-dimensional carvings through holographic technology.

NetEase’s high-quality content creation advantages have brought more imagination space for the holographic image creation of the trophy, and the high-quality holographic image design that can adapt to various award categories is loaded on the trophy. NetEase takes “inspiration without boundaries, endless exploration” as the design goal, so that the trophy is no longer the end of the competition, but the starting point of the continuation of brand culture.

Supplementing the old and bringing forth the new

As a professional event in the field of digital marketing, for 14 years, the Golden Mouse Competition has been shouldering the mission of recording the development and evolution of the industry and subverting innovations, mining and delivering the golden value of digital marketing.

In 2014, Golden Mouse created the first Grand Prix PK competition in the industry. The[Grand Prize]which has been selected through the preliminary review, final review, and Grand Prize PK competition, has always led the annual digital marketing trend.







The upgrade of the trophy is empowered by technology, which not only completes a technological innovation, but also allows excellent cases in the marketing industry to be better recorded. It also perfectly fits with the concept of marketers advancing with the times and the marketing industry constantly innovating. .

Shared values ​​see the future

For the Golden Mouse, the upgrade of the trophy is a manifestation of the event’s long-lasting and innovative spirit, which coincides with Netease Media’s insistence on maintaining innovative vitality in content and technology.

The two parties took this opportunity to jointly form a professional R&D team based on their own capabilities and resource advantages. After more than half a year of ingenious research and development, they finally realized the first commercial application of holographic projection technology in the field of trophies.

For a long time, Netease Media has been adhering to the continuous construction of “attitude” content, upgrading the “content is brand” strategy, that is, through the construction of good content sources, selecting good content and in-depth connection with communication, so that good content can accurately reach the entire network user. The Golden Mouse trophy upgrade project is also conducive to Netease Media to further create a new field of metaverse content marketing, create a sustainable production model for content hot stores, expand new concepts of content marketing, and create new products with more digital technology.

As the industry’s first initiative, Golden Mouse and Netease Media hope to encourage the industry to continue to pursue technological innovation and break through the boundaries of content marketing. They also hope to gather more innovative forces in the industry to jointly understand the new direction of digital marketing and explore new opportunities for digital marketing.



