Instagram boss reveals details about the launch of the Threads app

Adam Mosseri announced that he prefers Android over iOS. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Instagram’s new app, Threads (a Twitter alternative), has dominated the meta discourse since its July 5 launch.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently sat down with venture capitalist Harry Stebbings on a podcast.

During the hour-long show, Mosseri touched on everything from threads to paying creators.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

With the introduction of threads, Instagram and its CEO, Adam Mosseri, are in the spotlight. Mosseri, who was on a media tour following the launch of Meta’s latest app, spoke in a recent episode of “20VC-Podcasts‘ with British venture capitalist Harry Stebbings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

