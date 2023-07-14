Instagram-proof cappuccino? Here is the selfie reproduced on the foam

In Florence the selfie is served on a cappuccino, here’s how

Il selfie perfect can end up just about anywhere. On Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Tinder, but apparently also on a cappuccino. They know it well Firenzeespecially from Sledsin Piazza dell’Olio, a few steps from the Duomo, where it is possible to enjoy a nice personalized cappuccinowith your own face reproduced on the surfacein a specially created selfie corner.

The procedure is simple: just choose apicture from your mobile phone, send it via QR code provided by the restaurant and voilà, here is an Instagram-proof photo. The photo is digitally processed by a machine and drawn onto the surface of the drink using a food powder distributed on the foam. Thus the historic Italian chocolate maker, which began its journey with coffee in ’69, is positioned on the Florentine scene as one of the most innovative, always looking for delicious and original experiments.

