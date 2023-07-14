Home » Instagram-proof cappuccino? Here is the selfie reproduced on the foam
Business

Instagram-proof cappuccino? Here is the selfie reproduced on the foam

by admin
Instagram-proof cappuccino? Here is the selfie reproduced on the foam

In Florence the selfie is served on a cappuccino, here’s how

Il selfie perfect can end up just about anywhere. On Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Tinder, but apparently also on a cappuccino. They know it well Firenzeespecially from Sledsin Piazza dell’Olio, a few steps from the Duomo, where it is possible to enjoy a nice personalized cappuccinowith your own face reproduced on the surfacein a specially created selfie corner.

The procedure is simple: just choose apicture from your mobile phone, send it via QR code provided by the restaurant and voilà, here is an Instagram-proof photo. The photo is digitally processed by a machine and drawn onto the surface of the drink using a food powder distributed on the foam. Thus the historic Italian chocolate maker, which began its journey with coffee in ’69, is positioned on the Florentine scene as one of the most innovative, always looking for delicious and original experiments.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  That's why even China doesn't want the yuan to replace the US dollar

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy