Home » Installment loans: Interest rates rise to more than 7 percent – Here’s how to save
Business

Installment loans: Interest rates rise to more than 7 percent – Here’s how to save

by admin
Installment loans: Interest rates rise to more than 7 percent – Here’s how to save

Borrowers have had wonderful times. In times of zero interest rates, consumer credit was cheaper than ever. The rise in interest rates comes as a shock, as the cost of installment loans is rising dramatically. In July, interest rates for installment loans exceeded the seven percent mark for the first time since the start of the turnaround in interest rates. This was the result of a current evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox.

Calculations show how much every tenth of a percent counts. Even with small loans, there are quickly more than 1000 euros in additional costs.

See also  Everything on stocks: Bitcoin breaks the 30,000 dollar mark - these are the 4 letters of success

You may also like

Puglia, tourists are down. Nazaro: “Expensive prices? No,...

Extraordinary Ecowas summit on Niger

Zaniolo-Juventus here we go! Giuntoli on a big...

Chemistry: Suddenly there is new optimism in the...

Eni made buybacks of over €46 million

Generali, growing result driven by the Non-Life sector

Building interest rates are rising – purchase prices...

Energy, 220,000 connections to renewable plants from January...

Interest rates: return as with call money? With...

Delivery Hero: Profitable for the first time, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy