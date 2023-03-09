Katharina Vollus introduced a three-day week at the management and IT company MHP. Gettyimages

Some companies in Germany have already introduced a four-day week. The Porsche subsidiary MHP goes even further and has been using a three-day week since this year. Katharina Vollus, who manages 25 employees at MHP, would like to enable a better work-life balance for herself and her team. The working time model was introduced at the beginning of the year and is to be adjusted step by step.

Four days work with full salary – more and more companies are introducing this concept. The MHP management and IT consultancy, a subsidiary of Porsche, is now going one step further. Employees only have to work three days a week instead of five Portal for the Chief Information Officer (CIO). The boss Katharina Vollus wants to enable a better work-life balance for herself and her team. Vollus has been leading a growing team of currently 25 employees for four years and advises customers on how to work more agile and develop organizations further.

That’s why Katharina Vollus opted for the three-day week at MHP

Last year Vollus and her team for the agility project at the Berlin traffic drives (BVG) received the Best of Consulting Award from Wirtschaftswoche. Procedures and methods that the company implements in various customer projects should also be implemented at MHP. Therefore, the workload should extend to three instead of five days – at 60 instead of 100 percent.

Vollus decided on this model because only then would real added value be noticeable: “In my opinion, not much changes with a four-day week. Basically, you do the same tasks as before, only for less money,” says the manager. “So it was clear to everyone that I would have to hand over significant parts of my tasks as a manager. You wouldn’t do that with an 80 percent job.”

The new working time model is to be gradually adjusted

The new working time model started at the beginning of the year, but is to be adjusted in stages. The work processes still have to be brought into play before it is actually only three working days. “It has to be clarified, for example, who takes over which management tasks from the team. However, Vollus is confident of being able to achieve this goal in the first quarter.

Team members can now even take on some of their tasks and roles and network with other colleagues and leaders within the consulting firm. In this way, every employee can contribute their strengths – so there is not one person who fully represents Vollus.

The three-day week is still very rare in Germany. It is important that the employer stands behind the concept. But the team must also see the benefits and be willing to take on new tasks and roles and perform better. According to Vollus, however, these are not insurmountable obstacles. The employer even benefits from this because he has to pay less salary due to the reduction in work.

Vollus and her team prepared for the experiment last year by holding talks and making less important appointments. The manager recommends all consultants, “First of all, don’t retire so early in your career, but follow the path as quickly as possible, then the degrees of freedom and creative freedom will increase.” Companies should also support their employees in being able to reduce their workload.

An alternative to Vollu’s model is the four-day week, where employees get the same pay for less time.