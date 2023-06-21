Institutes lower forecasts for the German economy

The inflation rate will slowly fall: from 6.9 percent in 2022 to 5.8 percent this year and then to 2.1 percent in 2024. Private consumption is likely to be the biggest brake in the current year. Because of the high inflation, which sometimes means significant losses in purchasing power for many consumers, it is likely to fall by 1.7 percent. “It will only increase again in 2024, by 2.2 percent,” said Wollmershäuser.

