Home Business Institution: PC sales are cool, Intel/AMD will continue to solve excess inventory and can only rely on price cuts – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
Business

Institution: PC sales are cool, Intel/AMD will continue to solve excess inventory and can only rely on price cuts – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

by admin
Institution: PC sales are cool, Intel/AMD will continue to solve excess inventory and can only rely on price cuts – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

The PC market sales will definitely get worse and worse, which is determined by the global economic environment, so this is definitely not good news for AMD and Intel.

According to Barron’s Financial Weekly,Intel and AMD, the two giants of the world‘s personal computer (PC) central processing unit (CPU), both admitted that the current PC market situation is worse than the low ebb in the previous financial report. The original earnings forecast has deteriorated by about 15%.

In addition, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya published a research report, lowering the performance expectations of Intel and AMD,And pointed out that the PC consumer market is “deteriorating further” and will continue to solve the problem of excess inventory, so there is no good way to attract users other than price cuts.

Currently, the analyst has an “underperform” rating on Intel and a “buy” rating on AMD. Arya now expects Intel’s revenue in 2022 and 2023 to be $64.95 billion and $66.66 billion, respectively, down from previous expectations of $66.5 billion and $68.5 billion.

For AMD, Arya now expects 2022 and 2023 revenue to reach $25.76 billion and $28.09 billion, respectively, down from previous expectations of $26.05 billion and $28.68 billion.

However, Arya said: “While another downward revision is unacceptable, our sense is that the PC-related downward revision, especially for AMD, is nearing its end.” He pointed out that the bank’s current expectation is that the PC business is in An 11% year-on-year decline in 2023.

In addition, Arya noted that Intel may face “continued strategic, financial and competitive challenges,” but AMD’s valuation is attractive, and the company is likely to continue to gain more share in the data center space and continue to gain execution. promote.

See also  Langer Futures Spot Afternoon: Futures fluctuated at a low level and the spot part fell – yqqlm

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Snowflake

You may also like

Officially confirmed that Xiaomi Civi 2 will be...

Supply-side marginal improvement, limited upside for iron ore...

Supply-side marginal improvement, limited upside for iron ore...

Intel’s 13th-generation Core single-core performance is unmatched! AMD...

Lion’s manager “lost contact”, causing panic and heavy...

Fishing, renewal of the contract for the employees...

International oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd...

Panetta, Tremonti and the other eligible candidates: markets...

Snow Lake Lithium and LG Energy Solution Partner...

The nautical companies that create a network are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy