Ruida Futures: It is expected that the palm oil market will remain volatile in the short term[wait and see]

From a fundamental point of view, due to the arrival of the traditional production off-season, palm oil production is also facing the impact of tropical storm weather and lack of foreign labor. At the same time, according to the latest data released by SPPOMA and MPOA, as of November 1-20, Malaysian palm oil The output decreased by 2.39% and 6.44% month-on-month respectively, which made the expectation of the production reduction of horse palm production stronger, which in turn became one of the important factors to boost the rebound of horse palm price. In terms of exports, the latest data released by ITS&SGS shows that the export volume of horse palms from November 1 to 25 increased by 12.9% and 4.1% month-on-month respectively. Provide support for the strengthening of the horse market. In Indonesia, the GAPKI report is generally positive, the success of the B40 biodiesel track is in sight, and the rumors of a reduction in the DMO ratio all provide support for the recent rise in palm oil prices. Domestically, as of November 22, the port inventory of edible palm oil was 914,000 tons, an increase of 86,000 tons week-on-week, 190,000 tons month-on-month, and 386,000 tons year-on-year. The high volume of palm oil arriving in Hong Kong has offset the impact of the decline in soybean oil and vegetable oil inventories. In addition, the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in many places in China has further limited the price recovery due to the uncertainty of oil demand; Both the number of oil shipments and the volume of arrivals have dropped significantly, and the high inventory of palm oil may usher in an inflection point and turn down. From a disk perspective, affected by the plunge in crude oil prices, the palm oil 2301 contract reduced its position and fell, giving up some of the gains last week. It is expected that the palm oil market will remain volatile in the short term, and it is recommended to wait and see for the time being.

CITIC Futures: Palm oil production in major producing areas is expected to recover and increase production in 2023[long side]

From the perspective of the supply side, palm oil production in the main producing areas is expected to recover and increase production in 2023, but at the same time, both exports and domestic consumption will increase in the same proportion, or even a larger increase, resulting in a decline in the ratio of inventory to consumption; the increase in production is driven by the profit of oilseeds, especially soybean planting. weather. Considering the end of the La Niña climate cycle, El Niño or neutral is conducive to increasing soybean production. From the demand side, food consumption may bottom out, but the growth rate is limited; raw firewood demand may increase significantly. Palm oil relies on Indonesia’s B40, Malay’s B20 demand is expected to increase by at least 30%-40%, and soybean oil-based raw wood is expected to increase by 14% year-on-year. Pay attention to the price of crude oil and the actual situation of raw diesel production in major producing countries. Overall, grease supply is growing, demand is stronger, and absolute prices are not far from bottoming. After the bottom is consolidated following macro interest rate hikes and crude oil recession, oil may resume its upward trend.

Galaxy Futures: In the early stage, take profit first for long orders, and follow up with 8600 and 7600 along the upper and lower edges to arrange empty orders and long orders. 【wait and see】

Last night crude oil led to stronger palm oil. At present, it is recommended to expand the oil-to-meal ratio of 01 contract cuisine, with a ratio of 2 to 7 and a layout around 3.58. Palm oil is currently in the middle of the valuation range of the shock range, and the upward momentum is limited. It is recommended to take profit first for multiple orders in the early stage, and then arrange empty orders and long orders against the background of 8600 and 7600. The vegetable oil 03 contract continues to maintain a bearish thinking, and there is a margin of safety above 11100. Options strategy: stay on the sidelines.

Xinhu Futures: The bottom range of oil is running, pay attention to the decision of Meishengchai[wait and see]

Yesterday, the horse palm market was closed due to the special holiday of the new prime minister’s inauguration, and normal trading will resume today. Last Friday night trading, international crude oil fell. Crude oil fell again yesterday morning but rebounded at night. The current supply and demand of international crude oil are lower than expected. In the short term, focus on the EU’s decision to limit the export price of Russian oil. The supply and demand of international palm oil production areas are relatively stable. Clearly contradictory. In the short term, on the one hand, pay attention to the changes in the export data of horse palm in November, and on the other hand, pay attention to whether the EPA has announced a new raw wood blending amount and plan in the near future. In the medium term, the weather is still critical. In December, Brazil’s soybeans entered a critical growth period, Purja Argentina’s soybean planting progress was slow, and South American soybean weather speculation will officially begin.

On the domestic front, soybean oil and palm oil were weak yesterday. They once fell sharply at the opening due to the decline in crude oil, and then rebounded. Supported by crude oil, they continued to rise at night and recovered from the daytime decline. The performance of rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal is special. Yesterday, Canada announced the “Indo-Pacific Strategy” to discredit China, which was refuted by the Chinese embassy. The relationship between China and Canada may be tense again, and rapeseed meal rebounded sharply in the intraday session. However, China has already purchased a large amount of canola seeds. If there is any change in China-Canada relations, it will affect the purchase of canola seeds after the Spring Festival next year. In addition, the funds have recently moved positions and changed months, and the January oil contract will trade spot logic.

In terms of fundamentals, the latest commercial inventory of domestic palm oil continues to rise to the highest level in the same period in history. Due to the concentration of arrivals in Hong Kong, the inventory in December is expected to drop from a high level but will remain high; last week, domestic soybean crushing volume rose sharply to around 2 million tons. The supply and demand of soybean oil both increased, resulting in no increase in inventory. Due to the start of delivery of soybean oil in the Spring Festival, a large number of soybeans arriving in Hong Kong, and a high basis of soybean meal, the supply and demand of domestic soybean oil are expected to increase in the medium term, and the low inventory level will gradually rise, but it will remain low for the time being. With the arrival of vegetable oil tankers, domestic vegetable oil stocks will remain tight in December. The space for vegetable oil 15 to continue to fall may be limited. In the short to medium term, domestic oils and fats are expected to operate in the bottom range. In terms of operation, those who are cautious wait and see.

Zhongtai Futures: Oils and fats as a whole maintain a wide range of volatility, and even soybean meal is weakly oscillating[wait and see]

International crude oil prices continue to give up their gains and put pressure on the disk. Before the OPEC+ meeting this week and the Group of Seven will set a price ceiling on Russian oil, the market remains cautious. Oils and fats in the internal market gradually stabilized and rebounded after falling in the opening session, and the overall trend of wide fluctuations was maintained. Domestic palm oil and vegetable oil stocks continued to rise. The transaction of soybean palm oil has weakened in recent days, and the market is waiting for the guidance of consumer demand.

Argentina implemented a preferential exchange rate policy on Monday to encourage the export of U.S. soybeans, bringing pressure on prices. In addition to raising the exchange rate of the peso to the U.S. dollar to 230, it also lowered the export tariffs on soybean oil and soybean meal from 33% to 31%. The new policy is expected to continue until this year. end of month. The continuous soybean meal was weak and volatile, and the drop in the spot price also put pressure on the disk. With the increase of soybean arrivals and the recovery of the operating rate, the domestic soybean meal inventory has increased. As of the week of November 25, 2022, the soybean meal inventory was 20.17 10,000 tons, an increase of 35.19% from last week. Pay attention to the changes in spot prices and the weather conditions in South America.

Opinions and suggestions: Oils and fats follow macro shocks in the medium and long term, and pay attention to the weather in South America and the arrival of imported soybeans in Hong Kong.

Guotai Junan Futures: Palm oil is supported by the price of origin, and the supply of soybean oil increases[wait and see]

The market pays attention to the production situation of the producing areas. Over the past month, excessive rainfall in the Malay Peninsula, central Kalimantan, and central Sumatra has caused concerns about production cuts. The price trend of palm oil in the producing areas in the next few months will depend on the actual production in Malaysia and Indonesia; According to SPPOMA data, the decline in Malay output in the first 20 days of November has expanded compared with the first 15 days, and MPOA data also shows that Malay output in November will decline compared with October. The outstanding cost performance of palm oil in the international market is still good for the exports of Malaysia and Indonesia in the next two months, but China, India and other countries have established relatively large palm oil stocks, and the import volume will decrease compared with August-October. Overall, there is no particularly obvious driver of rising or falling in the production area for the time being, and it is expected that Mapan palm oil will maintain a wide range of shocks. On the domestic front, it is currently seen that November will continue to accumulate inventory, and the domestic palm oil base is relatively weak. Pay attention to the stocking situation of catering and food processing before the year; the purchase of palm oil in December is relatively small, and the inventory reduction may not begin until December It appears that if consumption remains weak, high inventories may continue until January next year.

Oil prices are also affected by crude oil and commodity market sentiment. The latest Fed meeting minutes show that interest rate hikes may be slowed down, which will continue to benefit market sentiment in the short term. However, the trend of crude oil is weak, and the support for oil has weakened. In terms of fundamentals, the international market continues to pay attention to the supply of oil crops. Since the climate is still partial to La Niña until the first quarter of next year, the market still has concerns about the production of South American soybeans and Southeast Asian palm oil. CBOT soybeans and Mapan palm oil Overall, the trend is still volatile. Domestically, the main focus is on periodic supply changes. Palm oil stocks are high and short-term spot pressure is high. The market focuses on the time of the turning point of stocks. Soybean oil and rapeseed oil mainly focus on the time and duration of soybean crushing and rapeseed crushing. main concern.

Generally speaking, in the fourth quarter, the expectation of increasing domestic oil supply remains unchanged, and the demand is relatively weak, which still limits the upward momentum of the three major oils. However, the price of upstream raw materials is firm, the progress of long-term purchases is slow, and the high basis difference still affects futures. The price constitutes support. Therefore, it is expected that the three major oils will still fluctuate in a wide range.

