1. Major contract transactions

Big business todaycornThe main contract C2301 fell slightly. The opening price was 2,828 yuan/ton, the highest price was 2,834 yuan/ton, the lowest price was 2,810 yuan/ton, and the closing price was 2,814 yuan/ton, a month-on-month decrease of 0.50%.

2. Spot market

Northern market: The purchase price of new corn in Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province is 2570-2620 yuan/ton, with a moisture content of about 15%; the price of corn out of the warehouse in Changchun City, Jilin Province is 2750-2770 yuan/ton, with a moisture content of 14% or less; feed mills in Linyi, Shandong The purchase price of corn is 2840-2860 yuan/ton, the moisture content is within 15%, and the mildew is within 2%;

Southern market: The arrival price of corn in Xuzhou, Jiangsu is 2,970-2,980 yuan/ton, the moisture is about 15%, and the mildew is within 1%; the mainstream price of corn in the northeast of Shekou Port, Guangdong is 3,000-3,020 yuan/ton, and the moisture is within 15%; The arrival price of corn in Chengdu, Sichuan Province is 3130-3170 yuan/ton.

3. Comprehensive point of view

International: The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn futures closed down on Wednesday, with the benchmark period closing down by about 0.2%, as the situation in the Black Sea eased, the decline in U.S. ethanol production exceeded market expectations, and the lower agricultural product markets in neighboring pools brought price parity pressure.

Domestic: The spot price of domestic corn is basically stable, with partial ups and downs. The high temperature in the northeast production area is not conducive to threshing, coupled with the reluctance of farmers to sell, the grass-roots grain sales progress is slow, and the amount of new corn is limited. Affected by the bullish mentality of grain holders and the tight logistics, the effective supply in the market is insufficient, and the price remains strong.

4. Trading strategy suggestions

Intraday trading.

