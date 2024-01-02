Insulin Manufacturers Announce Price Reductions and Caps to Benefit American Diabetes Patients

Senator Karen MacKenzie hailed the move as a victory for Americans with diabetes. “For too long, people with diabetes have struggled to afford the life-saving insulin they need to survive,” she said. “This price cap will make a significant difference in the lives of millions of Americans.”

The high cost of insulin has been a major issue for many years. The American Diabetes Association reported a 24% rise in the inflation-adjusted cost of insulin between 2017 and 2022, with spending on the medication tripling over the past decade to $22.3 billion in 2022.

The high cost of insulin has led to some patients having to ration their doses, a situation which has sometimes had fatal consequences, according to the association.

The move to reduce insulin prices comes after pressure from lawmakers and patient advocates, as well as the arrival of new market players such as Civica Rx, which aims to sell insulin for no more than $30 per vial. These measures will also help companies solidify relationships with their patients, according to Tim Lash, president of the West Health Policy Center, an organization focused on reducing medical care costs.

The companies’ efforts to reduce pricing will save them millions in Medicaid reimbursements. Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly have all substantially reduced the list prices of their insulin products to comply with new regulations on reimbursement.

With these changes, people with diabetes will have more affordable access to insulin, and the burden of high drug costs will be significantly alleviated.