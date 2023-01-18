Listen to the audio version of the article

Insurance and consulting are confirmed among the sectors that adopt the best practices in human resource management. This is certified by the Top Employers Institute, the global body which, with its Top Employers Certification Program, validates, certifies and recognizes companies that stand out positively for their HR management. Founded over 30 years ago, the institute has certified 2,053 companies in 121 countries around the world, which have positively impacted the lives of more than 9.5 million people through their human resource management.

Among these this year are Axa which has built a new way of working together with around 1,700 collaborators in a co-design logic, Zurich which receives recognition for the eighth year for the well-being of its people, diversity & inclusion and sustainability, Allianz which received a score of 100%, in the Business areas

Strategy, People Strategy, Organization & Change, Purpose & Values, Ethics & Integrity. In consultancy, Bip was awarded for interventions ranging from family to parenting to psycho-physical well-being, from medical assistance to work-life balance initiatives, with which she puts people at the center and creates coherent inclusive policies. Accenture is positioned on the podium for the fourth consecutive year, also thanks to its talent enhancement programs, gender policies and 360° inclusion. Based on the survey in the six areas investigated by the Top Employers Institute, Fincantieri received recognition for having shown that it cares about the well-being of its people and for its commitment to improving the conditions of its collaborators. By contributing, more generally, to collectively improve the world of work.

In Ab – the multinational for more than forty years alongside companies that want to increase their competitiveness through the adoption of energy sustainability solutions – recognition has arrived for the path that the company is following in making HR processes more and more avant-garde and close to everyone’s needs. Mediaworld has been recognized for its approach to work based on flexible working hours and smart working, on the development of everyone and on the continuous and personalized training of resources, also through the Memphis academy.

For Hera it is the recognition of the substantial investments in welfare, training and development of skills. If Worldline, a leading group in the payments sector, receives certification in Italy for the first time, Rai Way has had it for the seventh year. Among the long-term certificates there is also Bper which is engaged in a demanding process of integrating workers from other institutes, as well as Poste which is in its fourth year in the group of top employers thanks to its human resource enhancement policies based on the principles of employee welfare, fairness and merit. Vodafone Italia wins recognition for its constant commitment to creating an inclusive work environment and aimed at supporting the growth of its people and the enrichment of their skills. For Windtre it is further confirmation of the attention paid to its people and their valorisation. The recognition comes to Birra Peroni above all for the work done in the area of ​​purpose and values ​​and people strategy, while Alstom explains that it has received the certification in 22 countries, up from 14 in the previous year. Jti, a player on the Italian tobacco market, has also achieved certification at a European and above all global level: a recognition it shares with 14 other companies in the world.

In the pharmaceutical sector Astrazeneca continues to grow by promoting policies in favor of innovation, sustainability and collaboration and collects the ninth recognition, while in the gaming and betting sector the good hr management practices of SKS365 have been recognized.