Insurance comparison: The best legal protection policy

Business

The sum insured for all very good tariffs is at least six million euros. Most of the time it is even unlimited. Because legal protection insurance usually covers the following costs up to the amount of the agreed sum insured: the legal fees of a lawyer chosen by the insured person, court costs, witness fees and court expert fees, costs of the opponent, insofar as the insured person has to pay them and costs for mediation proceedings. The deductible should not exceed 500 euros. “In principle, it is worth agreeing on a deductible, especially since damage-free progress is usually recognized by a reduction in the deductible,” says the expert. The tariffs with the best price-performance ratio were awarded.

Five policies were rated “Very Good”, they come from KS / Auxilia, NRV, Nürnberger, VHV and DMB. The cheapest insurance is also the best in comparison and costs 265 euros per year with KS / Auxilia. The premium for the DMB is 269 euros, for the other three winners it is 279.11 euros. “All in all, it can be said of all the tariffs considered that the insurance protection is very extensive in the comparison of services,” says M&M expert Schwarzer. “Each of the well-known legal protection insurers also offers price-conscious customers high quality.”

