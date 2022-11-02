Listen to the audio version of the article

The month of November will be decisive for understanding how the renewal of the national collective bargaining agreement for the 48 thousand employees of the insurance companies will evolve. On November 3, 14 and 15 Ania and the unions will meet to verify the contact points on the drafts that are circulating. The trade unions (Fisac ​​Cgil, First Cisl, Uilca, Fna and Snfia) hope for substantial steps forward in order to find a sustainable agreement close to the platform’s claims, in order to give workers the increase in paychecks within the year. .

In recent weeks there have been many frictions between the parties on the reform of the Solidarity Fund and on the mandatory principle required by the association to trade unions, as well as on the positions and on the creation of a new ad hoc contract for assistance companies, center, instrumental companies and start-ups.

All issues that required a political clarification between the parties that took place in the last meetings. Thus, the principle of obligatory nature of the Solidarity Fund, the issue of sickness and the creation of what the unions considered a series B contract, left the negotiating table. willing to adapt in the interest of the system of the ordinary and extraordinary part, as well as on the creation of an emergency part, for which the need is increasingly felt after the Verti affair. There are still distances on the subject of job roles, while there has not yet been talk of the economic increase that the unions would like to bring to workers’ paychecks within the year, precisely because of the situation linked to the dynamics of inflation and the energy shock. For this, however, it becomes crucial to close the contract by November because otherwise there is no technical time.