Insurance contract, unions pressing to renew contracts

Sna’s lightweight contract…

To date, the Sna contract and the one signed by the confederal unions and by Fna with Anapa have practically the same application in the category, despite the undoubted convenience of the Sna contract. Elena Dragoni, deputy vice president of Sna, explains that «Sna is the largest employers’ union of insurance agents in Italy, with ten thousand paying members and more than a century of history, given that it was founded in 1919. Our contract, which is signed with Fesica-Confsal and Confsal-Fisals, according to Cnel data, it is applied to over 20,000 agency workers. It has already been renewed twice, in 2018 and in 2023 and, despite this, an initial comparison is underway between the signatories to evaluate any regulatory and economic adjustments”. On the subject of remuneration, Dragoni states that “the Sna-Confsal contract concerns employees of insurance agencies, micro-enterprises which find themselves in a completely different organizational and economic condition compared to the insurance companies”.

… and the greater protections of the Anapa contract

The latest agreement signed by Ania with the trade unions for the employees of the insurance companies has however strengthened the commitment of the parties to strengthen the weakest links in the insurance chain and ensure that everyone’s protections are raised, even though they cannot include everyone under the wing of that contract which «on average has salary scales 30% higher», says Bartolucci. In the renewal platforms, the insurance unions have asked for increases of 99 euros for the workers affected by the Anapa contract and 95 euros for the Anagina one, as well as one-off payments and adjustments of all contractual institutions by 7%, which made the agents jump. Negotiations opened, but never took off. Federico Serrao, member of the national executive council of Anapa, in putting the dynamics of the negotiation back in line, explains that «the contract expired on June 30, 2020, but the platform was presented on August 5, 2022. The request that was made by the unions, however, is not only an increase in the minimum wages, but also a 7% adjustment of all the economic items of an indemnity nature, a request that has not been reflected in any other contract among those expired and examined”. .

The simplification node

«Negotiations started less than a year ago and will last as long as it takes to understand if there really is a common will to sign a renewal in line with the desire to accommodate the great changes linked to technological innovation, the evolution of trades and the personnel training », continues Serrao. Taking into account 2 issues. The impasse deriving from the new negotiation block for the renewal of the Companies Agents Agreement which has now expired for a long time, which creates instability and uncertainties on the future of the contracts. Secondly «a negotiation lasts the time it takes to arrive at a balanced solution, especially in periods of strong inflationary tension like this – continues Serrao -. After all, the Anapa contract is in any case favorable for the workers whom we consider a strategic asset and also contemplates excellent services provided by our bilateral body. However, it needs to be reviewed, especially in the normative parts, and needs to be rewritten in a clearer way, also for the benefit of its interpretation. The last meeting with the trade unions, which was to be held last May, did not take place for reasons that were not clear to us. As an association, we have nevertheless expressed the need to support workers’ payrolls and thus also advised our members to disburse an advance on future increases, also indicating their economic value”.

The pressing of the trade unions

However, the trade union organizations are waiting for a more comprehensive signal and jointly Fisac, First, Uilca, Fna and Snfia, consider it “unacceptable that the weakest workers in the insurance chain, those with economically “lighter” contracts and with fewer contractual rights, are condemned to to see the purchasing power of one’s salary inexorably diminished and one’s rights increasingly limited in the disinterest of all. It is unthinkable that in the context of the strengthening of the ESG principles that the companies are implementing, there are not the economic and social rights of these workers who are employees of the agents appointed by the companies themselves and who work under the same prestigious brands”. .