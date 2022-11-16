Listen to the audio version of the article

An increase of 205 euros arrives for the 47,000 Italian employees of insurance companies, after Ania and the unions (Fisac, First Cisl, Uilca, Fna and Snfia) reached an agreement for the renewal of the contract which had expired in 2019 Workers will also receive a one-off payment of 2,000 euros between arrears for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Of the total amount, 1,400 euros will be paid in cash, while 600 in welfare. A thousand euros will immediately reach the workers.

The negotiation that began a year ago after the presentation of the platform of the unions asking for an increase of 210 euros and the strengthening of the contractual area, has continued since September amid some tension between the parties, above all due to the stumbling block of the reform of the classifications, of the hypothesis of obligation for the sector solidarity fund and for the economic request. After the political clarification of the last few weeks, the negotiations, which have always seen the union front united, recomposed themselves until a balance was found which envisaged a revision of the classification system, which had been on hold for too many years now, but also an increase which is consistent with the level of inflation and takes into account the long contractual holiday period.

On the theme of innovation, the National Observatory on digitization and technological innovation has been set up, a bargaining tool that will make it possible to anticipate and manage technological evolutions and their effects. The Solidarity Fund has also been revised to make it an instrument more in line with the current needs for the reorganization of companies.

Lastly, on the contractual area, the parties agreed on a strengthening in an inclusive logic and with attention to the weakest subjects. Gender, diversity, disability and parental leave policies have also been strengthened.