Home Business Insurance, increase of 205 euros and one-off payment of 2,000 euros for 47,000 employees
Business

Insurance, increase of 205 euros and one-off payment of 2,000 euros for 47,000 employees

by admin
Insurance, increase of 205 euros and one-off payment of 2,000 euros for 47,000 employees

An increase of 205 euros arrives for the 47,000 Italian employees of insurance companies, after Ania and the unions (Fisac, First Cisl, Uilca, Fna and Snfia) reached an agreement for the renewal of the contract which had expired in 2019 Workers will also receive a one-off payment of 2,000 euros between arrears for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Of the total amount, 1,400 euros will be paid in cash, while 600 in welfare. A thousand euros will immediately reach the workers.

The negotiation that began a year ago after the presentation of the platform of the unions asking for an increase of 210 euros and the strengthening of the contractual area, has continued since September amid some tension between the parties, above all due to the stumbling block of the reform of the classifications, of the hypothesis of obligation for the sector solidarity fund and for the economic request. After the political clarification of the last few weeks, the negotiations, which have always seen the union front united, recomposed themselves until a balance was found which envisaged a revision of the classification system, which had been on hold for too many years now, but also an increase which is consistent with the level of inflation and takes into account the long contractual holiday period.

On the theme of innovation, the National Observatory on digitization and technological innovation has been set up, a bargaining tool that will make it possible to anticipate and manage technological evolutions and their effects. The Solidarity Fund has also been revised to make it an instrument more in line with the current needs for the reorganization of companies.

See also  The European Commission launches a plan for the energy crisis

Lastly, on the contractual area, the parties agreed on a strengthening in an inclusive logic and with attention to the weakest subjects. Gender, diversity, disability and parental leave policies have also been strengthened.

You may also like

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

The international gold price may pull back to...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 16th. The missiles on...

Today’s stock market 1115丨Shanghai stock index breaks through...

Missiles in Poland, markets on alert and the...

Poor cost support is expected to lead to...

Energy transition, the automotive sector in search of...

Deeply plowing delivery capacity to serve Limei’s real...

Amazon and the 10,000 layoffs: the giant has...

Gold Trading Reminder: Two major benefits support the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy