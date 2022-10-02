Home Business Insurance Subsidies and Other Tesla China’s Latest Car Purchase Policies
　　[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On October 1, Tesla announced the latest car purchase policy for Model 3 and Model Y (parameters|inquiry). Owners who have ordered and completed the delivery during the year can enjoy an insurance subsidy of 7,000 yuan if they choose Tesla’s cooperative insurance agency to purchase the corresponding insurance. Complete the order between October 1st and October 7th (inclusive), and you can enjoy the 0 down payment financial lease plan and the preferential rate loan plan.

　　· 7000 yuan insurance subsidy

For all Model 3 (parameters | inquiry) and Model Y models (only applicable to unregistered vehicles) ordered and delivered between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, if the owner chooses to pass Tesla The Latin American and Latin American cooperative insurance institutions can enjoy an insurance subsidy of 7,000 yuan when they purchase the corresponding auto insurance.

　　· 0 down payment financial leasing scheme

Completed orders between October 1, 2022 and October 7, 2022 (inclusive), and all Model and Model Y models delivered between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 ( Unregistered vehicles) and car owners who meet the application qualifications can enjoy the 0 down payment financial leasing program launched by Tesla Financial Leasing Company.

　　· Preferential rate payment plan

All Model 3 and Model Y models (not included) ordered between October 1, 2022 and October 7, 2022 (inclusive) and delivered between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 Vehicle owners who have placed an order for a licensed vehicle) and meet the application qualifications can enjoy the preferential rate payment plan. The 3-year annualized rate is as low as 3.5% (equivalent to an annualized interest rate of 6.6%); the 5-year annualized rate is as low as 3.2% (equivalent to an annualized interest rate of 6%). Applicable financial service institutions: China Merchants Bank, Ping An Bank, Bank of China.

Highlights of content review:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tops America’s richest list for the first time

Tesla’s Berlin plant burst into flames and ordered to suspend production

Tesla battery equipment sparks California substation fire

