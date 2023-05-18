Home » Insurtech, claims management becomes virtual with LiveClaim
Business

Insurtech, claims management becomes virtual with LiveClaim

by admin
Insurtech, claims management becomes virtual with LiveClaim

The accident report arrives online. This is the turning point for Sint, a partner company of the De Pasquale Group which is launching LiveClaim, a system «designed to help policyholders manage a claim in a smart way, with a multi-channel and fully digitized approach – from the preliminary investigation phase of the case to the liquidation of the damage – through a unique and differentiating experience thanks to video interaction and the support of an expert operator».

LiveClaim is an evolution of claims management that leverages the combination of skills of dedicated operators and claim experts on demand, secure and GDPR compliant processes «that adapt to the needs of the Company, technologies such as video interaction, cloud, blockchain, Advanced Analytics. All this in order to experience a Customer Journey able to fully satisfy the needs of the policyholder. The conversation recorded in compliance with the law is, in fact, automatically transcribed and analyzed with advanced Data Analytics tools that make it possible to monitor customer satisfaction and have useful information available to evolve the services offered», adds the note.

The goal is to offer insurance companies a turnkey digital ecosystem «which allows them to innovate claims management, simplify and reduce settlement times and costs, as well as mitigate the risk of fraud. The interaction between the policyholder and the operator takes place in real-time, it is totally user-friendly because it is based on tools used daily such as the smartphone, WhatsApp, SMS, e-mail and does not require the download of third-party apps or access via credentials. The service is in fact integrated directly into the app of the reference insurance company».

See also  Electric vs combustion cars, there is no competition under any circumstances. Here because

In a single video-interaction between the insured and an expert operator, possibly supported by a third party/expert, within 30 minutes the claim is opened, managed and settled, reducing the canonical times (about 40 days) with a management cost of the claim reduced up to 70%.

«2022, in Italy, was a year of great growth for the Insurtech sector: it closed with 450 million euros invested and it is estimated that in 2023 it will reach a share of 1 billion euros of investments. A signal that shows that, even in this market, there is awareness of the need to innovate to intercept the new needs of policyholders and follow up on the digital transformation which, with the pandemic, has significantly accelerated”, comments Denise De Pasquale, President of Sint who then adds: «8 out of 10 Italians would prefer to interact via app or online with their insurance company in the event of an accident and over 30% buy the policy directly via the app, which means that even the management of claims cannot do not go in this direction, welcoming the advantages and simplicity that technology can offer».

You may also like

Intel: Chip giant allegedly about to join German...

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad...

Micron to Invest $3.6 Billion in Japan for...

Tax revenue: the real estate crisis tears a...

Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at...

Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom,...

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but...

Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which...

Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584...

Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy