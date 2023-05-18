Insurtech, claims management becomes virtual with LiveClaim

The accident report arrives online. This is the turning point for Sint, a partner company of the De Pasquale Group which is launching LiveClaim, a system «designed to help policyholders manage a claim in a smart way, with a multi-channel and fully digitized approach – from the preliminary investigation phase of the case to the liquidation of the damage – through a unique and differentiating experience thanks to video interaction and the support of an expert operator».

LiveClaim is an evolution of claims management that leverages the combination of skills of dedicated operators and claim experts on demand, secure and GDPR compliant processes «that adapt to the needs of the Company, technologies such as video interaction, cloud, blockchain, Advanced Analytics. All this in order to experience a Customer Journey able to fully satisfy the needs of the policyholder. The conversation recorded in compliance with the law is, in fact, automatically transcribed and analyzed with advanced Data Analytics tools that make it possible to monitor customer satisfaction and have useful information available to evolve the services offered», adds the note.

The goal is to offer insurance companies a turnkey digital ecosystem «which allows them to innovate claims management, simplify and reduce settlement times and costs, as well as mitigate the risk of fraud. The interaction between the policyholder and the operator takes place in real-time, it is totally user-friendly because it is based on tools used daily such as the smartphone, WhatsApp, SMS, e-mail and does not require the download of third-party apps or access via credentials. The service is in fact integrated directly into the app of the reference insurance company».

In a single video-interaction between the insured and an expert operator, possibly supported by a third party/expert, within 30 minutes the claim is opened, managed and settled, reducing the canonical times (about 40 days) with a management cost of the claim reduced up to 70%.

«2022, in Italy, was a year of great growth for the Insurtech sector: it closed with 450 million euros invested and it is estimated that in 2023 it will reach a share of 1 billion euros of investments. A signal that shows that, even in this market, there is awareness of the need to innovate to intercept the new needs of policyholders and follow up on the digital transformation which, with the pandemic, has significantly accelerated”, comments Denise De Pasquale, President of Sint who then adds: «8 out of 10 Italians would prefer to interact via app or online with their insurance company in the event of an accident and over 30% buy the policy directly via the app, which means that even the management of claims cannot do not go in this direction, welcoming the advantages and simplicity that technology can offer».